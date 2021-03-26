Top Ipswich coach to lead new Western Power T20 team

Ipswich Hornets coach Aaron Moore has been appointed mentor of the Western Power senior team for the inaugural Brisbane Premier League T20 competition.

WATCHING Ipswich cricketing great Shane Watson smash sixes and take sensational wickets in the Indian Premier League was one of Aaron Moore's favourite viewing experiences.

Seeing so much entertaining cricket and the hope of finding more future T20 stars are among reasons Moore has accepted the head coaching role of the newly formed Western Power franchise.

He is thrilled to be guiding the senior side in the high-powered inaugural four-week Brisbane Premier League (BPL) T20 series being launched in August.

"It's exciting, just something new,'' Moore said.

"It's a good opportunity for the Western Corridor, Ipswich boys to put themselves up on the big stage, get some exposure.

"Any opportunity to help cricket in Ipswich is a good opportunity so happy to be involved.''

Moore has been coaching in major roles since 2005, when he started working with Ipswich Grammar School cricketers.

The former Waysiders and Northsiders first division player progressed to the Ipswich Hornets where he has been head coach of the Queensland Premier Grade side for the past three seasons.

He was named premier grade coach of the year in the 2019/20 season, again guiding the Hornets to the latest semi-finals.

While still deciding whether to commit to another season coaching the Hornets, Moore wants to help the next generation of amateur cricketers savour the BPL T20 experience and showcase their skills.

"It will be interesting to see how that unfolds,'' he said.

"It's definitely being promoted and the exposure is quite good.

"You only need one good performance and people start knowing who you are.''

Newly appointed Western Power head coach Aaron Moore.



Western Power CEO Andrew Catton said Moore was the first choice to coach the inaugural senior side.

"He was our number one target all along,'' Catton said.

"As soon as we took on the franchise, we wanted him just because he was from Ipswich and a Western Corridor based person.

"He's the perfect person to have lead us, not only as a coach but as a human being.

"I want good people involved and he's one of the best blokes I've met in my sporting endeavours.

"So we're really happy to him involved, and what he's done with the Hornets in the last few years speaks volumes.''

Catton said Moore's relationship with so many promising and elite players was an exceptional fit for the new franchise wanting to promote regional talent.

Moore said his early priorities included becoming familiar with the senior draft coming up at the Gabba on April 16.

Players will go into a draft with each of the eight franchises having $3 million in monopoly style money to purchase players.

Every player starts on $10,000. Franchises have 15 seconds to make a selection before moving onto the next player.

"It's a new scheme for me so doing some numbers and having a plan in place is the big thing,'' Moore said.