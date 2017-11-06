Top Ipswich business leader to face court in January

Former Ipswich Council CEO Jim Lindsay, right, with former mayor Paul Pisasale

ONE of Ipswich's top business leaders will front a court in January over bribery claims.

Ipswich City Council CEO James (Jim) Michael Lindsay is on leave as he faces a corruption charge.

The 53-year-old's case was mentioned briefly in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Mr Lindsay did not appear in court as his case was listed for another mention on January 8, 2017.

Police allege Mr Lindsay took a bribe from a building contractor over a proposed development that was before the council.

Mr Lindsay was charged following a Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

He is one of multiple high-profile Ipswich people charged following CCC investigations.

