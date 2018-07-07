Top indigenous talent competes for NAIDOC Cup

Ipswich will host the Naidoc Cup cricket event on Tuesday.

THE region's best Aboriginal cricketers will be out to do themselves and their culture proud in the NAIDOC Cup on Tuesday.

Ipswich is hosting the all-day cricket tournament at Ivor Marsden, with eight teams playing Twenty-20 games.

Among the talent on show will be the Queensland Indigenous side, playing in an exhibition match against the South-West Queensland Indigenous Network (SWIN) Seamers.

The action will kick off at 8.30am with a women's match featuring the Ipswich and Dalby sides, which are made up of a minimum 70percent indigenous cricket talent.

A men's and women's trophy will be awarded at the end of the day's play.

Ipswich PCYC spokeswoman Angela Watts said a large number of local businesses had teamed up with the PCYC and Souths Diamondbacks Aboriginal Corporation to put on the event.

"A NAIDOC Week match was held in 2015 but it was a much smaller event involving only two teams,” she said.

"This year we've got eight teams, which we've been able to do because of a massive number of partners.

"We have Queensland Cricket on board, which has allowed us to get the state indigenous side to play.”

Aside from the action on the wicket, there will be plenty of activities for all ages at the NAIDOC Cup.

The Brisbane Heat is bringing its blow-up cricket nets, Llewellyn Motors is bringing the Jets' passing competition and there will be kids activities and give-aways.

The action will begin straight after an official opening ceremony at 8.30am, and continue through to 6pm.