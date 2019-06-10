Top honour for Springfield's visionary leader

WELL DONE: Greater Springfield chairman Maha Sinnathamby has been Appointed as a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia.

FOR his achievements in helping the Greater Springfield region to grow, Maha Sinnathamby has received an Appointment as a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia.

The Springfield City Group chairman and founder was one of 1214 recipients across the country who was named in the Queen's Birthday 2019 honours list.

Mr Sinnathamby first came to Australia from Malaysia as an 18-year-old student to undertake an engineering degree. He migrated here permanently in 1971, and since then has been instrumental in helping the city of Ipswich to grow and flourish with access to world-class education and health.

Mr Sinnathamby's vision for the Greater Springfield region started 26 years ago, and today the region has a population of more than 41,000 people.

Upon receiving the award, Mr Sinnathamby said he was extremely proud and humbled to be recognised in such a prestigious honours list.

"As a proud Australian citizen, I am honoured to receive this award," he said.

"The full credit for this award had to go to my wife, Yoga and my business partner Bob Sharpless. as well as the many hundreds of people who helped build this city and the 41,000 residents who now call Greater Springfield home.

"This award is also an acknowledgement and testimony that with great passion and dedication and a never-give-up attitude, anyone can benefit from this great country."

Mr Sinnathamby credits his parents for instilling in him the value of an education and equal access to health.

"Education is the currency of the future because it cannot be stolen from anybody and is the only currency that can be traded throughout the world," he said.

"We are very strongly committed to the enhancement of human and social capital and education and training are the means of uplifting people and achieving that.

"Health is also extremely important to us here at Greater Springfield. We are very proud to have Mater Springfield Private Hospital here alongside other world-class health and services."

The Governor-General and Chancellor of the Order of Australia, Sir Peter Cosgrove, has congratulated all the winners, saying they "have made an enormous contribution to their local communities and to the entire nation and deserve our thanks, admiration and to be celebrated".

"This is the greatest part of our system: It doesn't matter where you are from or whether you're known to millions or just a few. If you have constantly put others ahead of yourself, served tirelessly and made a difference you can be nominated and recognised by a grateful nation."