Top holiday over, time for Bulls to charge

Ipswich City Bulls coach Norbert Duga and his bench players during a recent CL1 match at Brassall. Rob Williams

IN an increasingly tight competition, the Ipswich City Bulls know how important Saturday afternoon's home game is.

The fourth-placed Bulls tackle the team above them on the Capital League 1 table after St George won their catch-up encounter.

Just back from an enjoyable trip to Bali, head coach Norbert Duga said his team was still handily placed.

"It's a good position to be in heading into the second round,'' Norbert said preparing for the latest match at Sutton Park.

"Every game now is a theoretical six-pointer starting with St George on Saturday who have been picking up points easily lately, so it will be a good test.''

Carina lead the competition on 26 points from 11 games, ahead of Annerley (22 from nine) and St George (20 from 11).

Sixth-placed Western Spirit are hovering just outside the top four on 17 points. That's two behind the Bulls with Spirit having a game in hand.

Western Spirit travel to James Drysdale Reserve for Saturday night's game against Pine Hills.

For the Bulls, being at home provides added incentive to win after having a bye.

"We didn't do anything over the weekend as a team, but we did train right through last week,'' Duga said.

"A pool session on Tuesday night was well received and a welcome change after a tough Sunday afternoon game.

"We did open up Thursday night as an optional session and I was quite pleased with the numbers.''

Duga's overseas trip was for a wedding, which became a quick, relaxing holiday.

However, after only missing one match, he's keen to continue the Bulls' progress this season after Trent Abel guided the side.

"He's one from one in league,'' Duga joked about Abel's winning record.

"Trent has been great to have around, bounce ideas off and learn from.

"The most pleasing thing about the season so far is that I still feel we have scope for improvement. We're not playing as well as we could but well enough to be sitting fourth.

"We have found a good knack for being able to grind out results of late, which is a sign of a good team.

"We have a really good opportunity now to build on that, starting on the weekend against St George.''

Duga was wary of St George.

"They seem to have picked up some players from around the place and are definitely playing well at the moment and will not be easybeats that's for sure,'' he said.

"I was a very disappointed in the result in round one where we absolutely butchered chances to win the game. We have a chance to put that right.''

Ipswich City Bulls footballer Michael Ward takes a shot at goal. Rob Williams

The Bulls also have a settled squad but may be without police officers Joel Munn and Michael Ward due to work commitments.

"Wardy and Munnsy have been instrumental so far this year but I am confident we have a deep enough squad to handle it,'' the coach said.

"Trent Griffiths has been back to training after a few weeks off with a calf issue, so we will see how he comes through this week at training and go from there.''

Game day

CL1: Saturday (5.15pm) - Ipswich City Bulls v St George at Sutton Park. 6pm: Western Spirit v Pine Hills at James Drysdale Reserve.

CL3: Saturday (3pm) - Ripley Valley v Bethania at Opperman Park. 6pm: Springfield v Logan Village at Big River Country Park.