Top holiday options help kids have fun, improve

Ipswich Force state league basketballers like Kyle Harvey will work with young players during the holidays. Rob Williams

THE Active Breaks free school holiday program is back again these school holidays.

Join in the fun with a game of cricket, AFL, soccer or Frisbee.

Get bendy with a kids yoga class or wear them out with a fun boot camp. There is an activity to suit everyone.

For more information or to book, visit www.Ipswich. qld.gov.au/ activebreaks

Basketball camp

IPSWICH Basketball will be holding a holiday camp at Llewellyn Stadium, Booval, for all skill levels.

Ipswich state league players will be leading the coaching where kids will learn passing, dribbling and fundamental games skills.

The camp is on Thursday, July 12, and Friday, July 13, from 9am to 3pm. Cost is $120 for two days or $75 for one.

For more information and to register, go to: www.ipswich. basketball.net.au

Football clinic

WESTERN Spirit will be running a football coaching clinic this school holidays.

Be coached by current National Premier Leagues players in defensive, shooting, dribbling, first touch, speed shots as well as mini games.

The clinics will run 9am to 3pm on Thursday, July 5 and Friday, July 6, as well as Tuesday, July 10 and Wednesday, July 11.

Kids aged six to 16 are able to attend any number of days.

Costs are: One day - $50, two days $90, three days $135 and four days $160.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/westernspiritFC

Moggill clinic

MOGGILL Football Club and Western Pride will host a holiday clinic at Bellbowrie Sports and Rec Club.

The clinic will run from 9am to 2pm on Wednesday, July 4, and Thursday, July 5.

Cost is $50 for one day or $90 for both days.

To register, email secretary@moggillfc.org.au

Top Tennis Academy coaching

THE George Alder Tennis Centre at Leichhardt will be the location of the Top Tennis Academy Winter Holiday Clinic.

The clinics will run from Monday to Thursday, July 5, from 9am to 3pm.

Cost is $55 per day or $210 for all four days.

To register, email smile@ toptennisacademy.com.au