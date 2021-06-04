‘Top-heavy’: Hunt for $220k executive despite hiring freeze

A taxpayer-funded commission is shelling out $220,000 for a new executive despite a hiring freeze and internal criticism.

A taxpayer-funded commission is shelling out $220,000 for a new executive despite a hiring freeze and internal criticism.

The taxpayer-funded Queensland Family and Child Commission will spend up to $220,000 appointing a senior bureaucrat despite a hiring freeze and internal criticism it is "top heavy." The statutory authority, which oversees child protection systems, early last year engaged a consultant to deliver "strategic visioning" on its "Future Ready" project.

That review by Moreton Advisory consultant Cynthia Gillespie - at a cost of $426,250 - revealed concerns from Commission executives that it was "top heavy, with too many senior executives" for its 60 full-time staff.

Ms Gillespie recommended an immediate review of the senior executive service role descriptions to remove duplication and to look at the Commission's approach to service delivery.

"Without clear delineation of senior roles and responsibilities, there is the possibility confusion will cascade through to the more junior staff members," Ms Gillespie warned.

Queensland Family and Child Commission Principal Commissioner Cheryl Vardon. Picture: Adam Head

The Palaszczuk Government in July last year ordered there be a natural reduction in senior executive service roles.Despite the edict, the Commission received approval from the Public Service Commission to last month internally advertise a vacant senior executive director spot. The senior executive three-year contract, which is only open to existing government employees, lists a total package of upto $222,277. It is one of four senior executive jobs at the QFCC - three currently filled - with annual reports showing a rapid increase in senior executive spots since the first opening was created in 2015-16, when Ms Vardon was appointed.

Other key roles include Ms Vardon's own Principal Commissioner position - which pays a total annual remuneration of $324,000 and a commissioner position, which is estimated to come with a total pay package of more than $200,000.

The QFCC also has six director spots on its books - usually fetching from a pay of $141,000 to $161,000-a-year - and nine managers, usually paid about $130,000 a year.

Government sources told the newspaper the growing number of senior executives and officers outstripped the workload, which petered off after the blue card and foster care reviews.

But a QFCC spokeswoman this week defended the senior executive director recruitment, saying it was "in line with the expectations of the savings and debt plan."

Factors in the PSC approval included a net reduction in filled senior executive positions, that one of the senior executive positions had been left vacant as long as possible and the QFCC Deputy Commissioner spot abolished, she said.

The QFCC in April defended Ms Gillespie's consultancy work, which went for more than a year, saying the company was hired to "undertake a significant body of work."

The QFCC spokeswoman this week said the "Future Ready" report was now under consideration and Moreton Advisory was no longer engaged.

Originally published as 'Top-heavy': Hunt for $220k exec despite hiring freeze