Where to get your scares this Halloween

Julie Cochrane, owner of Costume Closet Ipswich is ready for Halloween.

IPSWICH get ready for everything creepy and crawly as All Hallow's Eve approaches.

Halloween has been gaining popularity in the region with plenty of events planned to celebrate the event, traditionally held on October 31.

1. Halloween Haunt - Barellan Point

JULIE Cochrane has been running a Halloween Haunt for the past six years.

The Costume Box owner said it started out as parties, then she started decking out her front yard and now has a full maze complete with a team of people to scare you.

"People just started coming," she said.

While the Halloween Haunt is a free event Ms Cochrane has a donation box for the Ipswich Hospital Palliative Care Unit and has raised money to buy bar fridges and outdoor furniture in the past.

"My hubby passed away a few years ago, they were very good to him in that ward.

"We buy what the hospital wants," she said.

Every year she builds a new prop with some help, this year's creepy addition a three-metre tall Jack Skeleton from the Nightmare Before Christmas which will be singing on the night.

While the maze is probably suited to older kids and adults the graveyard at Ms Corchrane's Barellan Point home will be decorated and child friendly.

There will be roving people in costume handing out treats and scarers.

"It's a little bit epic."

The Halloween Haunt opens October 30 and 31 at 525 Junction Rd Barellan Point.

https://www.facebook.com/events/541365556304877/

Brisbane Halloween Lovers Facebook group has come up with a map of places you can trick or treat this year:

2. Zombie Walk at Orion Springfield Central

EVERY year the people of Springfield get together and dress up as Zombies.

Orion Springfield Central will again come alive with Gouls, Ghosts and Zombies walking the centre in search of their favourite treats of the sweet kind.

Tickets are $5 per participant with all proceeds donated to Head Space Ipswich to assist young people aged 12-25 going through a tough time by providing free, confidential mental health, general health, drug and alcohol and employment and training support.

The Zombie walk is being held on October 27 from 1pm-5pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/263474737641924/

3. Halloween Trick or Treat Redbank Plaza

COME along and enjoy the fun of Halloween Trick or Treating free at Redbank Plaza.

Register for your trick or treating adventure which will entitle you to a trick or treat armband and map.

There will also be prizes available throughout the day for those who finish the adventure and best costumes: Enter by uploading your photo to Instagram with #redbanktrickortreat

Ennjoy our spooktacular AR Haunted Hunt along the way to receive a free Halloween Showbag and the chance to win a Redbank Plaza gift cards.

NOTE: Parents must accompany children at all times. Armband is required to participate in the trick or treating fun.

Registrations now open http://bit.ly/2R2Ifjv

Held on Saturday October 27 9am-2pm

4. Halloween Rest Stop - Augustine Heights

ON the night of October 31 Jane Gorry Park at Augustine Heights will transform into a spooky party.

There will be glow sticks and candy for the kids, a sausage sizzle with money being raised for the Augustine Heights Neighbourhood Watch Group, and coffee for the grown ups.

The event starts at 4pm and finishes at 7pm.

Face painting and music for the kids, but warning there may be ghosts.

5. Halloween Friday Fright Night

Limelight Cinemas Ipswich will be holding a screening of The 11th instalment in the Halloween franchise on October 26 at 6.30pm.

Set 40 years after the original film, Laurie Strode comes face-to-face with Michael Myers for one final showdown on Halloween night.

Join us for a Friday Fright Night screening 6:30pm arrival for 7pm start. Halloween dress ups are encouraged!

6. Halloween (1978) and Halloween (2018) screenings - Springfield.

EVENT Cinemas Springfield are hosting a spooky double feature on October 31 from 7pm-11pm.

7. Spooky Halloween Screening - BCC Ipswich

WHAT better way is there to spend Halloween than scaring your socks off at the movies?

BCC Cinemas has two frightfully good movies lined up just for the occasion.

If you want a classic horror film that will scare the popcorn out of you, the 1978 John Carpenter classic Halloween is perfect for you, then a late evening screening of the all-new Halloween.

October 31 from 7pm-11.30pm