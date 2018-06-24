Top football team sounds timely warning for rivals

JOEY'S REWARD: Dependable Western Pride striker Joe Duckworth scored four goals in his team's 8-1 state league win over Sunshine Coast on Saturday.

JOEY'S REWARD: Dependable Western Pride striker Joe Duckworth scored four goals in his team's 8-1 state league win over Sunshine Coast on Saturday. Carl Groenewald Photography

FOOTBALL: A rapid-fire response, four-goal reward and impressive state league debut.

Western Pride have retained top spot in the National Premier Leagues Queensland competition after comfortably negotiating a danger game on Saturday afternoon.

Stand-in coach Dan Burnell was delighted how Pride secured an 8-1 victory over Sunshine Coast to maintain their competition lead over Olympic on goal differences.

"I was really proud of their performance,'' Burnell said, taking charge of the side with Reg Davani away for the week following the recent departure of head coach Graham Harvey.

"Leading into a game like Sunshine Coast at this point of the season for us, complacency stood to be our biggest hurdle.''

Although Sunshine Coast were anchored at the bottom of the table, Burnell was mindful of an ambush in the Saturday afternoon game at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

"Those are the types of games that are very easy to get away from you if you don't have a correct mindset,'' the experienced footballer said.

"Sunshine Coast have improved in recent weeks as well.''

However, any anxiety quickly disappeared as Pride's professional approach kicked in.

After Pride conceded an early goal from a defensive mix-up, the players showed their quality. From the next passage of play, Joe Duckworth scored the first of his four goals.

"It was the fire under the backsides we needed to turn around quickly,'' Burnell said.

"To the boys' credit, they did something this season that I hadn't seen before.

"Immediately after conceding a goal, within 25 seconds we were down the other end and we'd scored.''

Burnell said a lesser side may not have responded so swiftly.

"It set the benchmark for the rest of the game,'' Burnell said.

Duckworth went on to lead the way up front, boosting his season tally to 12. He'd also netted a hat-trick against the same side in the first round.

"I'm very pleased for Joey,'' Burnell said.

"He can be at times one of the unsung heroes. He plays a really important position and he gets through a tremendous amount of work every week.

"Goals for Joey, in a game like that, is a really great reward. He deserved everything he got yesterday.''

With Olympic challenging for outright top spot after just holding out South West 3-2, Pride's latest big win was timely.

Burnell said scoring goals was important, especially since the team lost Brisbane Roar-bound ace Dylan Wenzel-Halls.

"We've got goals all across our side. Yesterday we had five contributors,'' Burnell said.

Duckworth's teammates Andy Pengelly, Gabby Hawash, Mitch Bird and Alex Parsons proved that on Saturday, sharing in the goal rout.

Pride netted four goals in each half, sending a statement to other state league sides that Pride are still a dangerous force.

Another positive was the second half debut of Pride junior and former Ipswich Grammar School student Ben Barratt.

Burnell injected the consistent performer into the top side centre back role, resting stand-in captain and chief defender Cam Crestani.

"He's a very stable influence in the under 20 side. You know exactly what you get from Ben,'' Burnell said.

"It's a real testament to young players that we can bring them in and not hide them. As is the ethos at Western Pride, we like to trust our young players that we've done a good job with them . . . and they've earnt their right to be a part of that team.

"Ben came in and didn't miss a beat.''

Pride's next game is a showdown against Lions on Saturday night at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

The Western Pride women lost their latest NPL match 4-3 to Sunshine Coast Wanderers.

State of play

NPL: Western Pride 8 (Joe Duckworth 4, Andy Pengelly, Gabby Hawash, Mitchell Bird, Alex Parsons) def Sunshine Coast 1 at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Next match: Saturday (7pm) v Lions at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

NPL women: Sunshine Coast 4 def Western Pride 3 (Zoe Lambi 2, Victoria Merrick).

Next game: Saturday (5pm) v Souths at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.