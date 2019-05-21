Top five stories you might have missed in the past week

FROM Ipswich's raging STD problem to sickening crimes to children, here are five stories from the past week you may have missed.

1. Another Ipswich coffee spot says soya latte

Closure sign on the door of Jamaica Blue at Riverlink on May 16 2019 Samtui Selave

THE shock closure of a staple Ipswich coffee shop has left locals gobsmacked. The lease on the cafe is set to expire and the franchisee has decided to withdraw before it wraps up.

Read more...

2. Abuse survivor says baby rape video was to find offenders

Children are hit hard by a divorce but at what age should they have some say in their future? DAVE HUNT

HORRIFIC, a dismayed Ipswich Judge said when sentencing a 39-year-old man for child pornography offences - two of the downloaded videos depicting the rape of a toddler, and sexual abuse of a baby.

Read more...

3. How Costco is helping struggling Ipswich families

Ipswich Food Barn managing director Qim Kauwhata with donations from Costco. Rob Williams

LIFE has come full circle for Ipswich Foodbarn managing director Qim Kauwhata

Read more...

4. Protestors won't budge from sacred site as stalemate lingers

Lekina Thompson, Wade Thompson and (front) Shale Thompson and Roberta Graham at Deebing Creek Mission. Rob Williams

A SMALL group of Aboriginal campers sit around a fire at Deebing Creek, they again feel at peace on their sacred site.

In the back of their mind they know one day the tranquil silence of the land could be shattered by the shrill noise of a chainsaw.

Read more...

5. REVEALED: The sexual infections on the rise across Ipswich

WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH ENDO: Endometriosis is a complex disease that affects the female reproductive organs and can only be diagnosed through surgery. Contributed

A RISE in sexually-transmitted infections has been recorded across Ipswich.

According to Queensland Health, the number of sexually transmissible infections across the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has increased this year compared to the year-to-date average.

Read more...