Top five stories you might have missed in the past week
FROM Ipswich's raging STD problem to sickening crimes to children, here are five stories from the past week you may have missed.
1. Another Ipswich coffee spot says soya latte
THE shock closure of a staple Ipswich coffee shop has left locals gobsmacked. The lease on the cafe is set to expire and the franchisee has decided to withdraw before it wraps up.
2. Abuse survivor says baby rape video was to find offenders
HORRIFIC, a dismayed Ipswich Judge said when sentencing a 39-year-old man for child pornography offences - two of the downloaded videos depicting the rape of a toddler, and sexual abuse of a baby.
3. How Costco is helping struggling Ipswich families
LIFE has come full circle for Ipswich Foodbarn managing director Qim Kauwhata
4. Protestors won't budge from sacred site as stalemate lingers
A SMALL group of Aboriginal campers sit around a fire at Deebing Creek, they again feel at peace on their sacred site.
In the back of their mind they know one day the tranquil silence of the land could be shattered by the shrill noise of a chainsaw.
5. REVEALED: The sexual infections on the rise across Ipswich
A RISE in sexually-transmitted infections has been recorded across Ipswich.
According to Queensland Health, the number of sexually transmissible infections across the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has increased this year compared to the year-to-date average.