Top five stories from the past week you may have missed
IPSWICH'S top ten hair dressers revealed, as voted by readers, new principals at Ipswich's newest schools and some good business news.
These are the top five stories read by you, the readers, in the past week.
REVEALED: IPSWICH'S TOP 10 FAVOURITE HAIR SALONS
THE numbers are in and they were very revealing, with more than 90 hair dressers nominated there were some clear favourites among Ipswich salons.
NEW PRINCIPALS AND WHEN ENROLMENTS WILL OPEN FOR TWO NEW SCHOOLS
THE foundation principals to head Ipswich's two newest schools have been announced ahead of the first step towards enrolments next week.
HUGE RETIREMENT HOME DESTINED FOR REDBANK PLAINS
AN AGED-care development is destined for Redbank Plains, set to house hundreds of retirees if the development application is approved.
11 COUNCIL JOBS PAYING UP TO $100K
SEVERAL jobs are available at arguably one of the best-paying employers in the west; Ipswich City Council.
WHY A GROWING SUBURB HAS ATTRACTED NEW BUSINESS OWNERS
WHEN it came to choosing a location for their second business, the Amin family said they were impressed with the growth that is happening in Karalee.