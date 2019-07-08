Top five stories from the past week you may have missed

IPSWICH'S top ten hair dressers revealed, as voted by readers, new principals at Ipswich's newest schools and some good business news.

These are the top five stories read by you, the readers, in the past week.

REVEALED: IPSWICH'S TOP 10 FAVOURITE HAIR SALONS

Stefans Gladstone senior stylist and makeup artist Sam Warren shows how to create the perfect day and night hair and makeup look on Sharna Michalanney.Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric

THE numbers are in and they were very revealing, with more than 90 hair dressers nominated there were some clear favourites among Ipswich salons.

NEW PRINCIPALS AND WHEN ENROLMENTS WILL OPEN FOR TWO NEW SCHOOLS

Work continues on the South Ripley Primary School and South Ripley High School, due to open in 2020. Contributed

THE foundation principals to head Ipswich's two newest schools have been announced ahead of the first step towards enrolments next week.

HUGE RETIREMENT HOME DESTINED FOR REDBANK PLAINS

Part of the masterplanned South Redbank Plains area, a retirement village housing several hundred retirees is in for approval with Ipswich City Council. Contributed

AN AGED-care development is destined for Redbank Plains, set to house hundreds of retirees if the development application is approved.

11 COUNCIL JOBS PAYING UP TO $100K

Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers. David Nielsen

SEVERAL jobs are available at arguably one of the best-paying employers in the west; Ipswich City Council.

WHY A GROWING SUBURB HAS ATTRACTED NEW BUSINESS OWNERS

Harshika Amin, Vaneel Amin, and Claudia Kleb of Dollar Deals at Karalee Shopping Village. Cordell Richardson

WHEN it came to choosing a location for their second business, the Amin family said they were impressed with the growth that is happening in Karalee.