Top five stories from the past week you may have missed
From new schools and servos to Ipswich's most tragic day here are five stories from the past week you may have missed.
POPULAR HIGHWAY SERVO CLOSE TO RE-OPENING
IT has been a long "battle" to overhaul a beloved servo on the Warrego Highway but Rusty's is close to opening its doors once again.
'YOU'RE THE BIG MAN': WHAT ANTONIOLLI SAID TO BREACH BAIL
SUSPENDED mayor Andrew Antoniolli breached his bail by showing Ipswich City Council employees his charge sheet and visiting the office three times after he was charged.
MEMORIAL SERVICE TO REMEMBER VICTIMS OF DEADLY EXPLOSION
THE brave men who tragically died in the Box Flat Mine disaster of 1972 will be remembered at a memorial service later this month.
VERDICT RETURNED ON BUSINESSMAN ACCUSED OF KIDNAP, EXTORTION
JURORS returned a verdict of not guilty in the trial of the businessman accused of kidnapping a married couple and keeping them inside a shipping container on his property to extort them for $1 million.
PLACES FILLING FAST AT IPSWICH'S TWO NEWEST SCHOOLS
EXPRESSIONS of interest for enrolments are rolling in for Ipswich's newest primary and high schools which will form a $120 million education precinct set to open next year.