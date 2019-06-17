Top five stories from the past week you may have missed

1. FIRST LOOK: Town centre's $1.5 billion expansion

Sekisui House has unveiled its $1.5b masterplan for Stage Two of the Ripley Town Centre. Contributed

HIGH rise residential living for seniors, more retail outlets, the proposed Ripley rail extension and green open spaces are just a few of the big ticketed items which have been outlined in the $1.5 billion masterplan for The Ripley Town Centre by developer Sekisui House.

2. Council cuts cash from donation scheme for not-for-profits

Greg Chemello.

IPSWICH City Council has slashed funding amounts for the Community Donations Program, which replaced the flawed 'Discretionary Funding' scheme.

3. Decaying, malnourished animals found at woman's property

HIGH PRICE: Helen O'Keefe must pay the RSPCA $47,000 in care and vet costs.

A HUNGRY horse entangled in a wire fence was just one of many suffering animals the RSPCA found neglected and malnourished.

4. Ipswich business to cut jobs as Chinese imports bite

Minister for home affairs and justice Brendan O'Connor chats with Capral Aluminium staff about the local benefits of stamping out overseas dumping. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times IPS190711CAPR20C Rob Williams

CAPRAL Aluminium's Bundamba plant has been forced to lay off 60 workers following a rapid downturn in business.

5. How? Lime Scooters have made their way to Ipswich

Four Lime scooters were found in Moreton Family Park in Chuwar on Tuesday afternoon. Lachlan McIvor

A NUMBER of Lime scooters have made their way to Ipswich and found abandoned in a car park.

