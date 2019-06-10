Top five stories from the past week you may have missed

From being busted in the buff in a graveyard through miracle allergen cures and the Brisbane Rd eyesores, here are five of our top stories from the past week.

Click below to read on:

Graveyard tryst and RSPCA offences in bizarre court case

Gregory Sellars leaves court after being charged with animal cruelty and a domestic violence breach. Ross Irby

MALNOURISHED dogs infested with mites were seized by the RSPCA and their owner Gregory Sellars charged with animal neglect offences.But eyebrows were raised a few weeks later when police found Sellars naked late at night in a graveyard frolic with a woman...

Read more...

Free street food, beer and music festival coming to Ipswich

EXCITMENT is already building for the first Ipswich Street Food, Beer and Music Festival will be held in September.

EXCITMENT is already building for the first Ipswich Street Food, Beer and Music Festival to be held later this year.

Read more...

Retiree taken to court in council bid to access property

Ipswich City Council has started action against a man who has built several controversial signs at the front of his Brisbane Rd home at Booval. Cordell Richardson

AN OUTSPOKEN retiree who has erected large billboards alleging corruption by politicians, the courts and police, now claims moves by Ipswich City Council to remove the structures is an attack on his right to free speech.

Read more...

How miracle treatment transformed a family's life

Catherine Sly and her daughter Zalia, 7, who has undergone treatment for her allergy to peanuts. Cordell Richardson

EVERY time Catherine Sly hears ambulance sirens, a shiver goes down her spine.

When her daughter Zalia was four-years-old she went into anaphylactic shock and was rushed to hospital, transferring to a special care ambulance on the side of the highway en route...

Read more...

Council awards $140 million contract, the largest in history

Hutchinson Builders was today announced the preferred tenderer to construct a new council building, a new library building and a civic plaza at the end of Nicholas St. Streetscape

THE largest contract in Ipswich City Council history will be awarded as a part of the redevelopment of the CBD.

Read more...