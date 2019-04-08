Top five Ipswich stories you may have missed
FROM grisly murder discoveries to action-packed police chases through the city to Ipswich's changing industries.
These were the biggest stories which had you talking on qt.com.au last week.
POLICE SEARCH FOR MURDER WEAPON IN 'BODY IN FREEZER' CASE
The grisly discovery of human remains stuffed in a freezer and buried in a backyard at Goodna shocked the city.
Police found the remains of missing man David Thornton during a backyard dig during investigations into his disappearance.
A 24-year-old man and friend has been charged with his murder.
IPSWICH STATE HIGH SCHOOL FIT TO BURST WITH STUDENTS
The school had a 12.5 per cent increase in enrolment this year to take their total numbers to 1781, with that set to jump to 1900 next year.
Principal Simon Riley is very worried and said discussions with the Department of Education were ongoing for more classroom spaces.
Right now there is only enough space to fit enrolled students - there is no room for extras.
IPSWICH'S 'BEST RESTAURANT' SHUTS ITS DOORS
Renowned Greek restaurant, Arcadia in the CBD closed its doors for the last time, last week.
The announcement was met with an outpouring of grief from hungry customers and friends.
The restaurant called for regulars to join them at their Brisbane restaurant.
IPSWICH WILL HAVE TO REBRAND TO SUCCEED AS A CITY
Experts are saying Ipswich will need to change up its game if it wants to succeed as a city.
A leading demographer has said there will need to be more professional services in the city and less trades to continue to develop.
He said Ipswich needs to be creating the skills for the jobs of the future.
DRAMATIC CBD POLICE CHASE ENDS IN ARREST
Stolen number plates on a vehicle resulted in a dramatic car chase through the CBD.
Police were forced to use heavy-handed tactics to stop the driver, who crashed a vehicle on East St.
Investigations into the incident are under way.