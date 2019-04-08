Top five Ipswich stories you may have missed

Police and SES search at Peak Crossing for evidence in relation to the murder of Goodna's David Thornton. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Police and SES search at Peak Crossing for evidence in relation to the murder of Goodna's David Thornton. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

FROM grisly murder discoveries to action-packed police chases through the city to Ipswich's changing industries.

These were the biggest stories which had you talking on qt.com.au last week.

POLICE SEARCH FOR MURDER WEAPON IN 'BODY IN FREEZER' CASE

The grisly discovery of human remains stuffed in a freezer and buried in a backyard at Goodna shocked the city.

Police found the remains of missing man David Thornton during a backyard dig during investigations into his disappearance.

A 24-year-old man and friend has been charged with his murder.

Police and SES search at Peak Crossing for evidence in relation to the murder of Goodna's David Thornton. Picture: Cordell Richardson Cordell Richardson

SEE THE FULL STORY HERE

IPSWICH STATE HIGH SCHOOL FIT TO BURST WITH STUDENTS

The school had a 12.5 per cent increase in enrolment this year to take their total numbers to 1781, with that set to jump to 1900 next year.

Principal Simon Riley is very worried and said discussions with the Department of Education were ongoing for more classroom spaces.

Ipswich State High School principal Simon Riley during his interview with 612 ABC Mornings show host Steve Austin. Claudia Baxter

Right now there is only enough space to fit enrolled students - there is no room for extras.

READ ABOUT THE CRISIS HERE

IPSWICH'S 'BEST RESTAURANT' SHUTS ITS DOORS

Renowned Greek restaurant, Arcadia in the CBD closed its doors for the last time, last week.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of grief from hungry customers and friends.

Arcadia chef Matt Tsalikas at Crispy Puff Donuts next to the restaurant. Rob Williams

The restaurant called for regulars to join them at their Brisbane restaurant.

SEE MORE ABOUT THE CLOSURE HERE

IPSWICH WILL HAVE TO REBRAND TO SUCCEED AS A CITY

Experts are saying Ipswich will need to change up its game if it wants to succeed as a city.

A leading demographer has said there will need to be more professional services in the city and less trades to continue to develop.

USQ Pro Vice-Chancellor John Cole. Cordell Richardson

He said Ipswich needs to be creating the skills for the jobs of the future.

READ MORE ABOUT THE REQUIRED SKILLS HERE

DRAMATIC CBD POLICE CHASE ENDS IN ARREST

Stolen number plates on a vehicle resulted in a dramatic car chase through the CBD.

Police were forced to use heavy-handed tactics to stop the driver, who crashed a vehicle on East St.

Police chase at East Street. Cordell Richardson

Investigations into the incident are under way.

CHECK OUT HOW THE POLICE STOPPED THE MAN HERE