Andrew Dadley. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Crime

Top firey guilty of raping colleague

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
30th Jul 2020 12:05 PM

A jury has found a former top firefighter guilty of raping a female colleague after a staff Christmas party in 2016.

After one day of deliberation, the jury found Andrew Thomas Dadley guilty by a jury of two charges, sexual intercourse without consent and indecent assault.

The 45-year-old was found not guilty of the first count of rape.

Dadley appeared stunned as the verdict was read to the court, sitting slumped in the dock and slowly shaking his head.

The Crown had alleged the woman woke to find Dadley, 45, on top of her.

Dadley denied any sexual acts took place and told the court he was woken by the woman hitting him.

More to come

