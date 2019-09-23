Top field of finalists for City of Ipswich Sports Awards

HOUSE RULES

CONGRATULATIONS to everyone and the clubs who were nominated in this year's City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

There were so many wonderful nominations and deserving people that to shortlist down to the finalists was a very difficult task.

All of the finalists listed below have achieved outstanding feats in their chosen fields and represented their city with distinction:

Queensland Times Senior Sportsperson: Lisa Blackburn (bodybuilding), Andrew Campbell (baseball), Clay Dawson (distance running), Janine Jungfels (cycling - bike trails), Hayden Michel (hockey), Lexie Muller (cricket), Diana Reddick (lawn bowls).

City of Ipswich Junior Sportsperson: Txai Anglin (athletics), Amielia Chadburn (touch football), Elli Chapple (football), Tamzin Christoffel (taekwondo), Aidan Cusworth (athletics), Jazelle Dilworth (netball, touch football, Oztag), Cassidy Hammond (cricket, vigoro), Shaylen Lowe (field archery), Blake Murray (Haidong Gumdo, taekwondo, judo), Olive Patten (taekwondo), Josh Pratt (long range target rifle shooting), Joshua Routledge (softball), Sabbath Smrecnik (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu), Jude Thomas (athletics), Poppy Wilson (swimming).

Masters Sportsperson: Lauren Broom (taekwondo), Clay Dawson (distance running), Steven Graham (weightlifting), Brian Hansen (long range target shooting), Simon Knechtli (powerlifting), Adrian Lamond (weightlifting), Derek Murray (taekwondo and Haidong Gumdo).

Team of the Year: Infinity Martial Arts Springfield, Ipswich Force U14 Girls representative basketball, Ipswich Futsal Academy U12 Boys, NANCI Running Squad, Western Pride U16 boys football.

Sporting organisation: Dinmore Bushrats Soccer and Sports Club, Ipswich and District Rifle Club, Ipswich Kart Club, Renegade Bowmen, Ripley Valley Football Club.

Coach: Keith Broom (taekwondo), Peter Reeves (running), Robert Rush (rifle shooting), Diane Sheppard (athletics), Jackson Solofa (weightlifting), Stacey Taurima (athletics).

Official: Alf and Maureen Capri (karting), Margaret Kreis (drag racing), Hayden Michel (hockey), Bayden Sawyers (rugby league).

Volunteer: Leanne Kelly (rugby league), Scott Morrison (football), Anne O'Donnell (AFL), Victor Pascoe (athletics).

The category inners will be announced at the prestigious Awards Dinner on October 25 at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au/ sportsawards