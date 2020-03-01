Top dogs barking in IWMCA battle with the big cats

CRICKET: The top-of-the-table potential IWMCA first grade grand final rehearsal is evenly poised at the halfway mark.

Laidley has been piling on the runs of late and the premiership favourites continued to build momentum with the bat, amassing a solid total of 219. Northsiders had their heavyweight opponent on the ropes at 6/109 at tea but complacency after the break allowed a steadying partnership to push the score to 6/190 and beyond 200.

Dom Salton, Toby Kerswell and James Roslyn all collected two wickets.

It is not often a fielding side is left regretting dismissing the opposition too early but that was the case on Saturday.

With their attack prising the final scalp just a minute before the cut-off, the Tigers openers had to overcome their nerves and survive a testing one-over period to finish the day 0/0.

Northsiders captain Troy Cooper praised his bowling arsenal for an effective all-round performance against a high class opposition.

“All-round our attack bowled quite well,” he said.

“They are a good batting line-up and I thought we controlled them well. I’m very happy with the boys.”

Cooper said he felt 219 was a par score at Bichel Oval given the quality of the deck and pace of the outfield, and he backed his teammates to reel in the target.

“We’re definitely a chance on that ground for sure,” he said.

“The key will be batting time.

“They showed us that you can really cash in through the middle overs out there, so hopefully we can build a solid platform and go from there.”

In positive news for the club, Northsiders second grade enjoyed a first innings win to move through to the semis.