TOP DOC: The best doctor in town as voted by you

PALLIATIVE care isn’t where doctor Edan Buxton saw his career heading.

But after spending time in ICU, it became part of his medical round and followed him into the Lockyer Valley.

The practitioner at The Lockyer Doctors has worked at numerous clinics across Queensland, but he’s set to stay in Gatton.

Named the Lockyer Valley’s top doctor last month, by Gatton Star readers, Dr Buxton was humbled by his patients nominating and voting for him.

“It’s not the easiest job and there’s periods that are really difficult,” Dr Buxton said.

“But it’s nice to know people appreciate what you do, and they feel as though you’re good at your job and contribute to their lives.

“It doesn’t seem like a lot, but sometimes the only feedback we get is when the health commission calls you because someone’s made a complaint.”

Dr Buxton grew up in Weipa in the Cape York and finished his medical studies at University of Queensland in Brisbane in 2009.

He worked in Ipswich, Toowoomba, Tenant Creek, Cherbourg and India, moving into intensive care and palliative care before moving to the Lockyer Valley.

Dr Buxton has since become part of The Lockyer Doctors ownership team and has no plans on leaving.

He lives with his wife, two-year-old child, with a second baby on the way.

“I grew up in smaller towns, and it’s nice to work here,” he said.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had been difficult on medical practitioners and metal health was an increasing issue in the region – given the tough circumstances of 2020.

“Mental health has never been as prominent as it is now – in 2020 with everything that’s come with it – anxiety and depression rates are enormous,” he said.

“Coronavirus was difficult to start with, there was so much unknown and fear that the health system wasn’t ready for it.”

He said now there was a structure in place, people – staff and patients – were starting to feel more secure.

Our top doctors

1. Dr Edan Buxton – The Lockyer Doctors

2. Dr Michael Thorpe – The Lockyer Doctors

3. Dr Telman Lekastas – Curtis Medical Centre Plainland

4. Dr Tappies Joubert – Withcott Medical Centre

5. Dr Aung Oo – Gatton Medical Centre

6. Dr Yael Kirat-Curtis – Curtis Medical Centre, Plainland

These top rankings have been decided by you. We put the call out for the best doctor on our Facebook page, and these are the results based on the most comments.