Top cop responds to rumours of police station closures

IPSWICH'S top cop has rebuked rumours several police shop-fronts across the city will be closed.

Discussions have been circulating about the possible closure of the Queensland Police Beat at Redbank and Booval Station.

Ipswich District Superintendent Katherine Innes said the rumours were incorrect.

"Nothing is closing,” she said.

Superintendent Innes said there were no plans to close either facility, but said Queensland Police was always assessing its operational requirements and footprint.

"We are reviewing what goes on and how we support the community,” she said.

"It's an ongoing activity.

"It's about making sure we're servicing everyone in the community.

"That's a regular thing we do.”

Superintendent Innes said while no stations or police beats were closing across the police district, she said Queensland Police needed to evolve to meet the needs of the growing Ipswich community.

"I'm a big one for innovation,” she said.

"We're always looking at ways we can improve what we do and our efficiency.

"That includes what our processes look like.”

Supt Innes is in discussions with the State Government and developers to progress plans for a new Ipswich Police headquarters at Ripley.

The new base would replace the outdated police centre at Yamanto and cater for the expected population boom in the corridor.

The region's top cop said her officers would continue to work across the city.

"We are an integral part of the community,” she said.

"I just want to reiterate what a great job Ipswich police do and I encourage the community to support them.”

A fundraising movie night will be held for Crime Stoppers on February 15.

The movie, Man Up, will start at 7.30pm at the Ipswich Sports Club.

Tickets can be bought by visiting trybooking.com and searching for Ipswich Movie on the Green.