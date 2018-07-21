Menu
Ipswich City Council’s suspended Mayor Andrew Antoniolli with his wife Karina. Picture: AAP/Darren England
Top cop probed over Antoniolli bail conditions

by Kelmeny Fraser
21st Jul 2018 3:48 AM
AN Ipswich police prosecutor is at the centre of an internal investigation over suspended Mayor Andrew Antoniolli's bail conditions being inexplicably watered down.

The Courier-Mail can reveal the actions of officer-in-charge of Police Prosecutions at Ipswich, Senior Sergeant Rebecca McDonald, are being scrutinised following concerns by the Crime and Corruption Commission about a key provision of Antoniolli's bail being dropped in June.

Sen-Sgt McDonald is a known acquaintance of Antoniolli and his wife Karina.

It is understood she had not declared her connections to the Antoniollis with police.

Police are required to report ties with anyone who may pose a conflict of interest.

Antoniolli, a ex-cop, is on fraud charges and a breach of bail charge following a CCC investigation.

Police yesterday said the matter was not before its Ethical Standards Command, but sources say the relaxation of bail - overseen by Sen-Sgt McDonald - is under internal examination.

The bail change was made in June and lifted a ban on Antoniolli contacting witnesses, councillors and staff.

The CCC later prompted a review of the bail change, leading to yesterday's hearing.

Lawyer for the Director of Public Prosecutions Sam Bain told the court the change was "a result of a misunderstanding as to what was being proposed" in an amendment by the defence.

Antoniolli's lawyer Dominic Brunello told the court there was no suggestion Sen-Sgt McDonald's conduct was anything but an honest mistake.

Sen-Sgt McDonald and the CCC declined to comment. Antoniolli is fighting his charges.

