Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUTT OUT: Police are on the lookout for smokers doing the wrong thing.
BUTT OUT: Police are on the lookout for smokers doing the wrong thing.
News

Top cop fines cigarette butt dumpers

Mikayla Haupt
12th Oct 2019 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG'S top cop is so disgusted with smokers flicking their butts out of car windows he's been personally fining them.

Officers are shocked that drivers are being so reckless during dry conditions, with the region drought-declared.

Flicking a cigarette butt attracts a traffic infringement notice.

Inspector Pat Swindells said that, with the current weather and dry conditions, such careless behaviour would not be tolerated by police.

BUTT OUT: Inspector Pat Swindells is fed-up with filthy smokers flicking their butts, especially with the region in the midst of drought.
BUTT OUT: Inspector Pat Swindells is fed-up with filthy smokers flicking their butts, especially with the region in the midst of drought.

"In the last two weeks, I have issued two tickets to drivers throwing cigarettes butts out windows along Goodwood Road," Insp Swindells said.

"Both drivers received a $533 fine and the loss of two demerit points.

"With long dry grass alongside the road in high risk fire conditions, the actions of these drivers put lives and property at risk."

Insp Swindells said police would continue to be on the lookout for people dumping butts.

More Stories

bundaberg cigarette butts cigarettes drought fire police smokers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Second prison riot in as many days

    premium_icon Second prison riot in as many days

    Crime Dozens of inmates, some armed with weapons, have trashed a prison unit in central Queensland in the state’s second jailhouse riot in as many days.

    Climate protests impacting city’s small businesses

    premium_icon Climate protests impacting city’s small businesses

    Environment Extinction Rebellion protesters cost the city and taxpayers millions

    Couple’s trick to get six homes

    Couple’s trick to get six homes

    Money Couple go from broke to owning six homes with aggressive savings