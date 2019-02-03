Top cop eyes off Ripley real estate

UPGRADES: A crowd of police outside the Yamanto Police Station, which Queensland Police and the State Government is considering relocating.

UPGRADES: A crowd of police outside the Yamanto Police Station, which Queensland Police and the State Government is considering relocating. Rob Williams

A BOOMING population coupled with an outdated police headquarters could result in Ipswich officers securing a new station.

The State Government and most senior Queensland Police officers in Ipswich have started preliminary discussions about the future needs of the force in the growing region.

Police in the Ipswich District have been head-quartered at Yamanto for several decades.

Earlier this month tradies were in to give the stark walls a fresh coat of paint, but plans are afoot for a bigger renovation or relocation.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard confirmed talks were ongoing to secure a parcel of land in the growing Ripley corridor.

Ms Howard said Ipswich Superintendent Katherine Innes had spoken to her about plans to expand as the population grows.

"She's got some plans to actually talk to developers at Ripley with a view to completely relocate their main (police) centre,” Ms Howard said.

"It's very early days but it's about planning for the future.

"Population growth and needs of the community will be at the forefront.”

Ms Howard agreed with Supt Innes the relocation of the Yamanto Police complex would improve emergency services infrastructure in the region.

"Having a first class police headquarters around Ripley is her vision,” Ms Howard said.

"Providing it ticks all the right boxes and provided it's something the minister approves, I'd be in support.”

Ms Howard acknowledged the existing Yamanto station on Warwick Rd needed to be upgraded or replaced.

"It's evident, given the growth it's looking to become slightly inadequate,” she said.

"We could spend a lot of money fixing it up and doing bits to it. A new location could be a better option, though.”

Supt Innes started at the Ipswich Police District in October last year.

Ms Howard said discussions were ongoing to deliver police infrastructure they needed.

She said Ripley was shaping-up as a strong possibility for any new station.

"I think it's quite a sensible solution,” Ms Howard said.