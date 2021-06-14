Some of the state’s best culinary talent will come together for a one-of-a-kind dinner in one of Queensland’s most beautiful locations.

Eight of Queensland's best chefs will come together for an exclusive, first-of-its-kind 10-course feast celebrating some of the state's finest produce.

The Decade of Delicious dinner will be held on June 19 at Rosewood Estate in Beechmont, in the Gold Coast Hinterland, to mark 10 years of the now iconic Scenic Rim Eat Local Week.

Delayed by COVID last year, the event will bring together top culinary names and the region's former food ambassadors including Moda's Javier Codina, Wild Canary's Glen Barratt, and ex-GOMA chef Josh Lopez.

"Everyone has come together for the same reason to celebrate the produce and have a good time. It's going to be a really exciting evening," said Mr Barratt.

Brisbane chefs Josh Lopez, Glen Barratt and Javier Codina will join forces for the Decade of Delicious Dinner in the Scenic Rim. Picture: Adam Head

The dinner will be held under the stars with views to the Gold Coast and will celebrate many of the producers in the region who have been devastated by drought and the pandemic over the past 18 months.

On the menu will be locally produced ingredients including everything from carrots to camel milk in dishes such as twice-baked souffle, paella, petite fours.

The event will act as an amuse bouche to Eat Local Week, which will run from June 26 to July 4, and include activities such as carrot picking, food festivals and farm tours.

Originally published as Top chefs host ultimate dinner under the stars