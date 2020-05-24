Top Cat says Steven stabbing details will come out

Jack Steven has the full support of the Cats. Picture: AAP Images

Geelong chief executive Brian Cook believes the details surrounding midfielder Jack Steven's stabbing incident will become known "at some stage."

Detectives interviewed Steven and his ex-partner over the incident and the investigation is expected to be finalised within days.

Steven spoke to investigators for the first time on Friday.

Detectives are still working to establish an exact timeline, but believe he was stabbed in the Brighton area last Saturday night.

It is unclear why he took more than five days to speak to detectives over the matter.

Cook said on Saturday the Cats would continue to support Steven.

"The police have started to investigate the matter and I believe it's come a fair way in a short period of time," he said.

"The AFL integrity (department) are on to it now as well.

"We are looking after Jack's health and his well being and his mental health, and we are forever getting medical advice about Jack and what we should be doing.

"In my opinion there is no doubt whatever has happened will come to the fore at some stage."

Cook said he hoped Steven would return to the club in the coming weeks.

"He's out of hospital and he's back home in Lorne," he told Fox Footy.

"Of course he's recovering.

"He's still to be assessed in terms of exactly when he'll come back to the club, but we're hoping sooner rather than later.

"Hopefully in a week or two, but we're still waiting on that medical advice."

Meanwhile, St Kilda's leadership group has vowed to stand behind Steven as the four-time Saints' club champion recovers from the incident.

Dylan Roberton said many of the Saints players had kept in contact with Steven since his departure to Geelong at the end of last season.

"He (Steven) has left the club as a player, but he has some really strong relationships with the club," Roberton said.

"He and Jarryn Geary have been close friends since they were drafted."

Steven played 183 games across 11 seasons with the Saints before he requested a trade to be closer to his family, to help him deal with his mental health battles.

"The welfare (team) and the doctors have worked really closely with Jack," Roberton said.

"We just want the best for him and for his family. Whether that is playing footy this year or not, we want him to be able to look after himself and his family."

Originally published as Top Cat says Steven stabbing details will come out