TOP AWARDS: Recognition, prizemoney for city's best achievers

TOP TEAM: Ipswich Netball Association representatives join Cr Andrew Antoniolli to receive the team of the year award at last year's City of Ipswich Sports Award function. Ipswich's 13 years representative team was named winners.

DOES your organisation deserve recognition for its dedication, achievements and loyal people?

Are you involved with a team that's done something remarkable this year?

Do you know a sporting volunteer worthy of praise and recognition?

Or does your team or club have a coach setting high standards, doing a great job with kids or reaching new levels of success?

If so, it's time to nominate them for the 2017 City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

Winners will be recognised and receive prizemoney up to $2000.

Eight categories are being offered this year, including the four listed above: Sporting Organisation of the Year, Team of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Last year's awards function at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre was a showcase of the Ipswich region's talent.

Among the winners were Western Pride Football Club (organisation of the year), Ipswich netball's state title-winning representative under 13 side (team of the year) and Ipswich hockey worker Heather Scott (volunteer of the year).

Western Pride head coach Graham Harvey and athletics mentor Diane Sheppard shared the coach of the year award for their outstanding commitment to regional sport.

Western Pride officials deservedly celebrated their achievements in building a state league club.

The Ipswich Netball Association regularly enjoy success in awards. Their team of the year were worthy winners.

Dedicated Scott put her prizemoney towards a holiday cruise.

Harvey and Sheppard have continued their impressive work, especially with talented people working hard to reach the highest level.

Ipswich sport has produced plenty of top performers this year worthy of being nominated in sports from athletics, hockey and netball to softball, rugby league and basketball.

The Ipswich community has some fine coaches and volunteers deserving of being nominated in a range of sports.

Individuals and sporting club officials can nominate as many people as they like across all categories.

For more information or to submit an application, visit www.ipswich.qld.gov.au and look for the online nomination process at the 2017 Ipswich Sports Awards section.

This year's awards function is on October 20.