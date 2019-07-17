Ipswich teen's dedication earns him prestigious award

REGENCY DOWNS teenager Andrew Patchin has received the highest honour a scout can achieve - the Queen's Scout Award.

The award, or Royal Certificate, is highly regarded in the community, and a special ceremony was held at the Glenore Grove Scout Group late last month to recognise his achievement.

To be nominated, Andrew, 18, had to complete a number of badges in the categories of leadership development, outdoor activities, personal growth and community involvement.

And, according to his mum Karen, "he's only one of five in the region to have received the honour".

She said Andrew had been an active and passionate Scout since he was nine-years old and membership of the local group had given him the opportunity to travel, meet new people and develop a range of life skills.

"He loves the work so much that he's since become a youth leader and now passes on his skills to the younger kids," Karen said.

As for the future, Andrew is currently taking a gap year before deciding on his next step.

"I'm not to sure what I want to do long term but I'm sure I'll be involved with scouts one way or the other," Andrew said.

If you would like to find out more about the Scouts, go to scoutsqld.com.au to find your nearest club.

Famous scouts