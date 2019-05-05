Top Aussie DJ found dead in Bali

Adan Neat, who performed under the name Adam Sky, has been found dead in Bali. Picture: www.jdadamsky.com

Australian DJ Adam Sky has reportedly been found dead, naked in a pool of blood after crashing through a glass door in a Bali resort.

Based in Singapore, Adam Neat (who performed under the name Adam Sky) was holidaying at the Hillstone Villas Resort south of Kuta.

Indonesian police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, but have indicated they believe the 42-year-old DJ - ranked as the third most popular in Asia - was rushing to respond to a naked female colleague falling 4m from the ledge of a private pool.

The Russian woman is believed to have fractured her leg.

Mr Neat is understood to have deeply gashed his arm when he broke through the glass door, severing a major artery.

The DJ's website declares: "JUICE Magazine Asia called him out as the "rising Aussie superstar DJ", and clear why he is one of the most sought after dance music artists in Asia today."

His official Facebook account @AdamSkyOfficial has confirmed his death.

"It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday 4th May 2019.

"Relatives and friends of Adam are travelling to Bali today and handling all arrangements. We ask you to respect the families privacy at this moment while we all come to terms with our tragic loss," it reads.