Top 7 must-do school holiday hikes around Ipswich

Anna Hartley
| 28th Jun 2017 12:46 PM
Ipswich Bushwalkers are looking for more members to join this year. Wendy Baker and Manfred Hoge of the Ipswich Bushwalkers. Photo: Anna Hartley.
JUST because the weather is getting colder doesn't mean exercise should take a back seat.

The Ipswich and Scenic Rim regions are home to plenty of walking, horse riding and mountain bike riding trails to suit all fitness levels.

The forecast predicts sunny skies and temperatures in the early 20s this weekend after possible showers on Thursday and Friday, so get out there and enjoy nature these school holidays.

Here are our top picks for walking trails to try during the school break:

1. Denmark Hill

Where: The main entry is located opposite the corner of Deebing and Clay Sts, Ipswich

When: Open 6am-6pm

Level: Easy - Moderate

Length of tracks: 200m-800m

Trails:

  • Waterfall track, 200m one way
  • Triassic Circuit, 200m return
  • Quarry Circuit, 400m return
  • Water Tower Circuit, 800m return
  • Blue's Circuit, 800m return

How long will it take? 5-20 minute walk

Denmark Hill is a popular choice for local bushwalking groups. Source: Ipswich City Council.
2. Flinders-Goolman Conservation Estate, Hardings Paddock

Where:  Carmichael's Rd, Purga

When: Open 6am-6pm

Level: Easy - Difficult

Length of tracks: 560m-19km

Trails:

  • Chalk Circuit, 560m
  • To Rocky Knoll lookout, 2.4km return
  • Galmen Circuit, 3km return
  • To Goolman lookout, 5.6km return
  • To Goolman lookout via Rocky Knoll, 7.4km return
  • Horse Trail Circuit, 9km return
  • Flinders Goolman Trail, 19km one way

How long will it take? 5 minute walk- 6 hour hike

Hardings Paddock has a large variety of walks ranging from 260m to 19km. Source: Ipswich City Council.
3. Haig Street Quarry Bushland Reserve

Where:  59 High St, Brassall

When: Open 6am-6pm

Level: Moderate

Length of tracks: 800m-1km

Trails:

  • Willy Wagtail Circuit, 1km one way
  • Bearded Dragon Circuit, 800m one way

How long will it take? 20-25 minute walk

Hikers will be rewarded with beautiful views at Haig Street Quarry Bushland Reserve. Source: Ipswich City Council
4. White Rock - Spring Mountain Conservation Estate

Where:  Paperbark Flats Picnic Area, School Rd, Redbank Plains

When: Open 6am-6pm

Level: Easy-Moderate

Length of tracks: 800m-19km return

Trails:

  • Bluff Circuit, 200m one way
  • Little White Rock Lookout Circuit, 200m one way
  • Six Mile Creek Boardwalk, 300m one way
  • Little White Rock Track, 600m one way
  • Six Mile Creek Track, 1.4km return
  • White Rock Multi-user Trail, 6.5km return
  • Yaddamun Trail, 19km return

How long will it take? 5 minute walk - 10 hour hike

White Rock is a popular climbing spot for Ipswich hikers. Source: Ipswich City Council
5. Purga Nature Reserve

Where:  840 Middle Rd, Purga

When: Open 6am-6pm

Level: Moderate

Length of tracks: 800m-1km

Trails:

  • Willy Wagtail Circuit, 1km one way
  • Bearded Dragon Circuit, 800m one way

How long will it take? 20-25 minute walk

Purga Nature Reserve has walks perfect for the whole family. Source: Ipswich City Council.
6. Fassifern Rail Trail

Where:  Start/end of trail at Boonah Visitor Information Centre

When: Open 6am-6pm

Level: Easy-Moderate

Length of tracks: 6km

Trail:

  • Commencing at the carpark of the Boonah Visitor Information Centre the rail trail starts with a climb to the "Hollywood" style sign that overlooks the town. From the town look-out the trail is to the west via a simple walking track which loops back to the information centre. For more about the route visit railtrails.com.

How long will it take? 1-1.5 hours.

Mount Barney
7. Mount Barney

Where:  Lower Portals, Cronan Creek Cascades and Upper Portals,  

When: Open all day

Level: Moderate level of fitness and ankle-supporting footwear required.

Length of tracks: 7.4km, 13km and 8km.

Trails:

  • The Lower Portals track leaves from a carpark on the Lower Portals Rd, accessed via Seidenspinner Rd signposted 3.5 km north of Mt Barney Lodge. It is one of the few graded and maintained tracks in the area. The 3.7 km walk includes moderate to steep hills and is suitable for those with moderate fitness as it can be quite challenging at times. It takes about three hours to complete.
  • Cronan Creek Cascades. This 13km walk follows an old logging trail from Yellow Pinch car park. To find the carpark (travelling from Brisbane via Rathdowney) follow the Mount Lindesay Highway through Beaudesert to Rathdowney. Turn right on to the Boonah-Rathdowney Road 1 km after Rathdowney and travel 8 km to the Barney View-Upper Logan Road turn-off. If you're coming from Boonah follow the Boonah-Rathdowney Road south for 39km. Turn right on to the Barney View-Upper Logan Road, travel a further 12km and follow the signs to either the Lower Portals or Yellow Pinch. It takes about five hours to complete and the climb up South Ridge is for experienced walkers only.
  • The 8km Upper Portals Track takes about three hours to finish. The Upper Portals track leads from the Cleared Ridge car park to the Upper Portals. This walk has some steep gradients. Access to Cleared Ridge requires a 4WD vehicle. The drive takes about 45 min from the Lower Portals and the Yellow Pinch area. Access to Upper Portals passes through private property.

How long will it take? 3-5 hours return

Whichever trail you chose be sure to take precautions before heading off.

Hiking safety tips:

  • Wear suitable shoes and lose clothing
  • Carry enough food and water
  • Use sunscreen, even in winter
  • Carry a detailed map and first aid kit
  • Let someone know where you are going
  • Take a mobile phone
  • Check the weather forecast
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  exercise hiking lifestyle outdoor-living whatson

