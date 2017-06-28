Top 7 must-do school holiday hikes around Ipswich

JUST because the weather is getting colder doesn't mean exercise should take a back seat.
The Ipswich and Scenic Rim regions are home to plenty of walking, horse riding and mountain bike riding trails to suit all fitness levels.
The forecast predicts sunny skies and temperatures in the early 20s this weekend after possible showers on Thursday and Friday, so get out there and enjoy nature these school holidays.
Here are our top picks for walking trails to try during the school break:
1. Denmark Hill
Where: The main entry is located opposite the corner of Deebing and Clay Sts, Ipswich
When: Open 6am-6pm
Level: Easy - Moderate
Length of tracks: 200m-800m
Trails:
- Waterfall track, 200m one way
- Triassic Circuit, 200m return
- Quarry Circuit, 400m return
- Water Tower Circuit, 800m return
- Blue's Circuit, 800m return
How long will it take? 5-20 minute walk
2. Flinders-Goolman Conservation Estate, Hardings Paddock
Where: Carmichael's Rd, Purga
When: Open 6am-6pm
Level: Easy - Difficult
Length of tracks: 560m-19km
Trails:
- Chalk Circuit, 560m
- To Rocky Knoll lookout, 2.4km return
- Galmen Circuit, 3km return
- To Goolman lookout, 5.6km return
- To Goolman lookout via Rocky Knoll, 7.4km return
- Horse Trail Circuit, 9km return
- Flinders Goolman Trail, 19km one way
How long will it take? 5 minute walk- 6 hour hike
3. Haig Street Quarry Bushland Reserve
Where: 59 High St, Brassall
When: Open 6am-6pm
Level: Moderate
Length of tracks: 800m-1km
Trails:
- Willy Wagtail Circuit, 1km one way
- Bearded Dragon Circuit, 800m one way
How long will it take? 20-25 minute walk
4. White Rock - Spring Mountain Conservation Estate
Where: Paperbark Flats Picnic Area, School Rd, Redbank Plains
When: Open 6am-6pm
Level: Easy-Moderate
Length of tracks: 800m-19km return
Trails:
- Bluff Circuit, 200m one way
- Little White Rock Lookout Circuit, 200m one way
- Six Mile Creek Boardwalk, 300m one way
- Little White Rock Track, 600m one way
- Six Mile Creek Track, 1.4km return
- White Rock Multi-user Trail, 6.5km return
- Yaddamun Trail, 19km return
How long will it take? 5 minute walk - 10 hour hike
5. Purga Nature Reserve
Where: 840 Middle Rd, Purga
When: Open 6am-6pm
Level: Moderate
Length of tracks: 800m-1km
Trails:
- Willy Wagtail Circuit, 1km one way
- Bearded Dragon Circuit, 800m one way
How long will it take? 20-25 minute walk
6. Fassifern Rail Trail
Where: Start/end of trail at Boonah Visitor Information Centre
When: Open 6am-6pm
Level: Easy-Moderate
Length of tracks: 6km
Trail:
- Commencing at the carpark of the Boonah Visitor Information Centre the rail trail starts with a climb to the "Hollywood" style sign that overlooks the town. From the town look-out the trail is to the west via a simple walking track which loops back to the information centre. For more about the route visit railtrails.com.
How long will it take? 1-1.5 hours.
7. Mount Barney
Where: Lower Portals, Cronan Creek Cascades and Upper Portals,
When: Open all day
Level: Moderate level of fitness and ankle-supporting footwear required.
Length of tracks: 7.4km, 13km and 8km.
Trails:
- The Lower Portals track leaves from a carpark on the Lower Portals Rd, accessed via Seidenspinner Rd signposted 3.5 km north of Mt Barney Lodge. It is one of the few graded and maintained tracks in the area. The 3.7 km walk includes moderate to steep hills and is suitable for those with moderate fitness as it can be quite challenging at times. It takes about three hours to complete.
- Cronan Creek Cascades. This 13km walk follows an old logging trail from Yellow Pinch car park. To find the carpark (travelling from Brisbane via Rathdowney) follow the Mount Lindesay Highway through Beaudesert to Rathdowney. Turn right on to the Boonah-Rathdowney Road 1 km after Rathdowney and travel 8 km to the Barney View-Upper Logan Road turn-off. If you're coming from Boonah follow the Boonah-Rathdowney Road south for 39km. Turn right on to the Barney View-Upper Logan Road, travel a further 12km and follow the signs to either the Lower Portals or Yellow Pinch. It takes about five hours to complete and the climb up South Ridge is for experienced walkers only.
- The 8km Upper Portals Track takes about three hours to finish. The Upper Portals track leads from the Cleared Ridge car park to the Upper Portals. This walk has some steep gradients. Access to Cleared Ridge requires a 4WD vehicle. The drive takes about 45 min from the Lower Portals and the Yellow Pinch area. Access to Upper Portals passes through private property.
How long will it take? 3-5 hours return
Whichever trail you chose be sure to take precautions before heading off.
Hiking safety tips:
- Wear suitable shoes and lose clothing
- Carry enough food and water
- Use sunscreen, even in winter
- Carry a detailed map and first aid kit
- Let someone know where you are going
- Take a mobile phone
- Check the weather forecast