Top 50 richest QLD schools revealed

Queensland's richest schools have been revealed.

One Queensland school had a gross income of $158.4 million over a three-year period, an analysis of nearly 10,000 school's financial information on the Federal Government's MySchool website.

That data revealed Queensland's school with the highest gross income over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 years was Brisbane Grammar School where fees, government funding and other income sources brought in $158.4 million.

Those figures do not include any deductions for income allocated to capital works or debt servicing.

The school with the second highest income in Queensland was Anglican Church Grammar School which had a gross income of $151.4 million across those three years.

St Peters Lutheran College had the third most gross income in Queensland's across 2015, 2016 and 2017 bringing in a combined total of $145.3 million.

Queensland's 10 highest income schools in 2015, 2016 and 2017

Brisbane Grammar School: $158.4 million

Anglican Church Grammar School: $151.4 million

St Peters Lutheran College: $145.3 million

All Hallows' School: $128.7 million

Brisbane Girls' Grammar School: $126.7 million

St Joseph's Nudgee College: $121.3 million

Brisbane Boys' College: $120.5 million

St Joseph's College: $117.6 million

The Southport School: $116.6 million

Tagai State College: $115.8 million