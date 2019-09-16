Queensland Times most read: Last week's top 5 stories

THERE are hundreds of new stories on QT website each week, so it could be easy for even our most dedicated readers to miss some big news.

Here are five of our top stories which you might have missed last week.

'Get your facts': Mum of arson accused hits back

THE mother of a Sunshine Coast teenager who's been accused of lighting the devastating Peregian bushfire has hit back at commentators in defence of her son.

The unnamed teen is one of two juveniles charged with lighting the fire on Monday afternoon, after he allegedly admitted the act in a local social media chat room.

The boy's mother has since hit back at angry online comments targeting her son.

The mother of a Sunshine Coast teenager charged with lighting the Peregian bushfire has hit back online. Photo: John McCutcheon

Police appeal to public after suspicious death of young boy

Ipswich District Crime Services Unit Detective Inspector David Briese said the investigation has been ongoing since June 21.

"Basically, we're treating the death as suspicious," he said.

"We have spoken to a lot of friends and associates who know the family and know of the death but there's no doubt people who would know about it who we haven't been able to identify have information they might be able to share with us."

'Propensity to lie': Fallen Ipswich CEO's appeal rejected

A crooked former Ipswich council chief executive who pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars in corrupt payments has had his appeal for less jail time rejected - along with three others.

Carl Wulff at the Supreme Court in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

Jets reveal new coach, loyal assistant for the future

ONE of the Ipswich Jets most fearless players and inspirational captains has been appointed new coach for the 2020 Intrust Super Cup season.

Ipswich Jets trainer Keiron Lander (facing, cap). Rob Williams

Waste association CEO clashes with council over landfill

THE CEO of Queensland's waste industry association has written to Ipswich City Council to challenge "unprecedented requests" after letters were sent to three companies concerning landfill development applications before council.