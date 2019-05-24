Top 5 sporting things to do in Ipswich this weekend

RUGBY League, Aussie Rules, hockey and the Winternats launch, these are the top five sporting events in Ipswich this weekend.

SATURDAY

Rugby League

Intrust Super Cup, 4pm

Ipswich Jets V Sunshine Coast Falcons, North Ipswich Reserve: Falcons in Jets winning flight path

Price: $10 adults, students/concession $5. Kids under 14 free

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sunshine Coast Falcons Vs Ipswich Jets.

SUNDAY

Rugby League

IRL, 3pm

Fassifern V Swifts at Hayes Oval, Harrisville

Redbank Plains V Norths at Keith Sternberg Oval, North Ipswich: Bears new asset set for RizeUp round duel

Goodna V West End at Woogaroo Field, Goodna

Price: Varies

Action from the Swifts V Fassifern RLI match.

Aussie Rules

QFA Division 3, 4:45pm

Ipswich Eagles V Redcliffe, Mark Marsh Oval. Limestone Park: Why Eagles' 250 gamer so fiercely loyal to Ipswich

Price: Free

Ipswich Eagles V Moorooka QFA Division 3 aussie rules match played at Mark Marsh Oval on Saturday.

Hockey

A-grade, Games start at 11:30am

Ipswich Hockey Complex, Raceview

Price: Free

Hancocks in the A- grade mens match between Hancock Brothers and North Toowoomba.

Winternats launch and Billy Kart Bash

Official launch of Winternationals Drag Racing Championships, Orion Shopping Centre, Springfield

READ MORE HERE: Billy cart race for $2000, top displays to launch Winternats

9am to 3.30pm: Race Vehicle display in Main Street

11am - 12pm: Winternationals Billy Kart Bash

12pm - 12.15pm: Official Launch

12.15pm - 1pm: Autograph sessions

Price: Free