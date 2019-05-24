Top 5 sporting things to do in Ipswich this weekend
RUGBY League, Aussie Rules, hockey and the Winternats launch, these are the top five sporting events in Ipswich this weekend.
SATURDAY
Rugby League
Intrust Super Cup, 4pm
Ipswich Jets V Sunshine Coast Falcons, North Ipswich Reserve: Falcons in Jets winning flight path
Price: $10 adults, students/concession $5. Kids under 14 free
FULL COVERAGE OF IPSWICH SPORT HERE
SUNDAY
Rugby League
IRL, 3pm
- Fassifern V Swifts at Hayes Oval, Harrisville
- Redbank Plains V Norths at Keith Sternberg Oval, North Ipswich: Bears new asset set for RizeUp round duel
- Goodna V West End at Woogaroo Field, Goodna
Price: Varies
Aussie Rules
QFA Division 3, 4:45pm
Ipswich Eagles V Redcliffe, Mark Marsh Oval. Limestone Park: Why Eagles' 250 gamer so fiercely loyal to Ipswich
Price: Free
Hockey
A-grade, Games start at 11:30am
Ipswich Hockey Complex, Raceview
Price: Free
Winternats launch and Billy Kart Bash
Official launch of Winternationals Drag Racing Championships, Orion Shopping Centre, Springfield
READ MORE HERE: Billy cart race for $2000, top displays to launch Winternats
- 9am to 3.30pm: Race Vehicle display in Main Street
- 11am - 12pm: Winternationals Billy Kart Bash
- 12pm - 12.15pm: Official Launch
- 12.15pm - 1pm: Autograph sessions
Price: Free