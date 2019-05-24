Menu
Top 5 sporting things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Rob Williams
by
24th May 2019 11:17 AM

RUGBY League, Aussie Rules, hockey and the Winternats launch, these are the top five sporting events in Ipswich this weekend.

 

SATURDAY

Rugby League

Intrust Super Cup, 4pm

Ipswich Jets V Sunshine Coast Falcons, North Ipswich Reserve: Falcons in Jets winning flight path

Price: $10 adults, students/concession $5. Kids under 14 free

RUGBY LEAGUE: Sunshine Coast Falcons Vs Ipswich Jets. Jet's Ben Shea.
RUGBY LEAGUE: Sunshine Coast Falcons Vs Ipswich Jets. Jet's Ben Shea. Patrick Woods

FULL COVERAGE OF IPSWICH SPORT HERE

 

SUNDAY

Rugby League

IRL, 3pm

  • Fassifern V Swifts at Hayes Oval, Harrisville
  • Goodna V West End at Woogaroo Field, Goodna

Price: Varies

MORE IRL COVERAGE HERE

Action from the Swifts V Fassifern RLI match.
Action from the Swifts V Fassifern RLI match. Rob Williams

 

Aussie Rules

QFA Division 3, 4:45pm

Ipswich Eagles V Redcliffe, Mark Marsh Oval. Limestone Park: Why Eagles' 250 gamer so fiercely loyal to Ipswich

Price: Free

Ipswich Eagles V Moorooka QFA Division 3 aussie rules match played at Mark Marsh Oval on Saturday.
Ipswich Eagles V Moorooka QFA Division 3 aussie rules match played at Mark Marsh Oval on Saturday. Rob Williams

 

Hockey

A-grade, Games start at 11:30am

Ipswich Hockey Complex, Raceview

Price: Free

Hancocks in the A- grade mens match between Hancock Brothers and North Toowoomba.
Hancocks in the A- grade mens match between Hancock Brothers and North Toowoomba. Cordell Richardson

 

Winternats launch and Billy Kart Bash

Official launch of Winternationals Drag Racing Championships, Orion Shopping Centre, Springfield

READ MORE HERE: Billy cart race for $2000, top displays to launch Winternats

  • 9am to 3.30pm: Race Vehicle display in Main Street
  • 11am - 12pm: Winternationals Billy Kart Bash
  • 12pm - 12.15pm: Official Launch
  • 12.15pm - 1pm: Autograph sessions

Price: Free

A soap box derby will be held at Orion Shopping Centre. (clockwise from back ) James Lowday, Teanah Littlewood, Liezel Gouws and Karl Schulz.
A soap box derby will be held at Orion Shopping Centre. (clockwise from back ) James Lowday, Teanah Littlewood, Liezel Gouws and Karl Schulz. Rob Williams
intrust supercup ipswich jets ipswich sports irl
Ipswich Queensland Times

