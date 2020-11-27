Top 5 Ipswich stories you may have missed this week

This week's Friday Top Five stories from across Ipswich.

SUMMER has arrived, in case you didn’t notice, and it appears to be ramping up as we head into early next week.

Despite talk of La Niña, we are yet to see any meaningful deviation from the usual hot and dry period that we always see around this time of year.

Sure, we have had a couple of storms, but they brought more cannon ball sized hail and cyclonic winds than rain, unfortunately.

I am told that the rain is coming, at some point in the not too far distant future, but for the time being, it is going to be hot and dry.

With that, comes heightened fire danger, which has prompted a total fire ban for our region starting midnight tonight.

Be sure to adhere to the rules and make certain you are not the one to trigger a bushfire.

With the weather that is upon us, things could get out of control very quickly.

Here is this week’s Friday Top Five.

1. Break up party goes viral

Ipswich State High School students celebrate the end of a difficult year.

This year’s high school seniors have survived a strange and no doubt challenging year, so why not celebrate in style?

Ipswich State High School seniors celebrate the final day of school before exams. Their TikTok video got more than one million likes.

A group of Ippy High girls assembled a bit of a dance crew and made a short video of their celebration, with the Tik Tok clip quickly reaching viral proportions.

Our story about the video even garnered a huge response this week.

2. Apprentices chip in for reno rescue

Renovation of 10 Williams Street East, Woodend in Ipswich.

The Building Futures Program has been going on for a few years now, with the Queensland Times following the progress of the homes transformed by trainee chippies since the first project kicked off at North Ipswich.

The work carried out has been impressive, but with the latest project at Woodend, they have set the bar at a new high.

10 Williams Street East in Woodend after renovation.

The stunning results of the transformation of the Williams St East house were on display this week, as yet another project was checked off the list.

Best of luck to all involved on furthering your careers.

3. Alleged car jacking rampage crashes out

A disturbing story this week on a man who allegedly went on a crime spree involving several car jackings across Ipswich.

Witnesses said they heard an "almighty bang" when a car smashed into a street sign and the fence surrounding Legacy House Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Witnesses described the confusion as the allegedly stolen vehicle crashed into the fence of the Legacy building at Booval.

Generally speaking, we are hearing far too much of this type of crime going on recently.

When people going about their daily business are falling victim, it is a sign we have a serious problem here.

4. Ipswich hockey legend achieves Hall of Fame status

There are few more deserving of recognition for their achievements in sport than Ipswich’s Barry Dancer.

Barry was inducted into the Queensland Sport Hall of Fame for his contributions to hockey.

The Olympic Gold Medal winning Kookaburras coast still hasn’t forgotten his roots, however, talking to us about how grateful he is to have grown up here.

Barry Dancer at the Queensland Sport Hall of Fame function at Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 - Picture: Richard Walker

Barry was a lifetime Hancocks Hockey Club player, coach and supporter, teaching at Ipswich Grammar School for a decade.

During his celebrated coaching career, the master tactician guided the Australian Kookaburras men’s team to a historic first gold medal triumph at the 2004 Olympics.

5. Blast from the past benefits Hospice

Peter McMahon with a bottle of N-E-Thing. Cartons of McMahons soft drink are being sold to raise money for Ipswich Hospice.

Ipswich Hospice Care is one of those uniquely Ipswich things that people in many other places look at with a sense of envy and wonder.

Behind the scenes however, an endless mountain of hard work goes on to ensure this vital form of care remains available.

As a former member of the Hospice board, Peter McMahon knows how important fundraising is, and in the past two years he has found a way to resurrect his old family soft drink brand in order to contribute in quite a massive way.

The sale of McMahon’s classis soft drinks last year raised $36,000 for Hospice, so it is no surprise to hear the effort is being repeated this year.

Let’s hope they can go even better in 2020.