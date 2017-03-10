Top 5 hidden dangers lurking in Ipswich homes

AN IPSWICH handyman has issued a warning for parents with small children.

Bundamba's Rowan Dougherty works inside plenty of Ipswich homes as a Hire A Hubby handyman and has revealed the top five dangers he sees on a regular basis.

The local father said parents often didn't see risks in the home until an injury occurred.

"Unfortunately the serious accidents are often what makes parents think about safety measures," he said.

"I have a 22-month-old at home and I also have a 22-year-old and a nine-year-old so I've been through it a few times.

"I think some people can become complacent when it comes to the home."

Rowan's top 5 things to check:

Latches on 'poison cupboards' in kitchens and bathrooms

Check the lock on your pool gate

Add gates to staircases

Sets of draws need to be attached to something so they don't topple over

Height of tables can also be a danger, make sure the corners are protected so kids don't hit their heads

With nearly 60,000 kids aged under 14 hospitalised due to unintentional injuries every year, Mr Dougherty said the best way to avoid adding to the statistics was to think ahead.

"One of the big things we do are attaching sets of draws to something sturdy so they don't fall over. Recently there was two young kids and set of draws fell on one and the other lifted them off, that was amazing but not always the case," he said.

"My daughter is a climber but my son was very different when he was that age so it's something we really have had to think about.

"At the end of the day it's a never ending task and you've just got to always be thinking, kids can be hurt from that."

The handyman, who works largely in Springfield Lakes and Ipswich homes, said kids hitting their heads on furniture was also a big danger.

"My daughter is just getting to table height so I need to have bumpers on corners so it's not so bad if she does run into them," Mr Dougherty said.

"We also do a lot with pool fencing and remind people to check latches on pool gates are working. The ground in Springfield Lakes can move a lot so fencing can move.

"It's very simple to adjust your gate latch otherwise it's only a split second and something can go wrong."

Mr Dougherty suggested at least two family members walked around the home looking for potential dangers in order to try and spot everything.

"You really should have a look around the home twice. If mum goes around and takes a look then dad does it as well, that will make sure more things are picked up," he said.

"Make a checklist and just take a look at it every now and again.

"As a parent myself, I'm extra cautious when safety proofing cupboards, cabinets, stairs and outdoor areas like pools and water features. All it takes is a loose cupboard handle or fence post to put children's lives in danger.

"We have to think about nan and pop's place or places where kids spend time to make sure they are child proof as well.