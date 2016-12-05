Top 5 Christmas events around Ipswich

The Twighlight Christmas Parade was just the first of many events around the region.

THERE are plenty of exciting Christmas activities coming up in Ipswich.

With less than three weeks to go until December 25, it's time to get in the holiday spirit with our top five Christmas events:

Carols by Candlelight

This popular event will be held at North Ipswich Reserve from 5pm on Saturday, December 10, and will present a star studded line-up with Australian country music star Troy Cassar-Daley set to be a huge draw card.

Bring the kids to meet Santa at this free event, enjoy free rides and the food and drink which will be available for purchase.

Please note that this is an alcohol and smoke-free family event.

Christmas Express

Join Santa on a festive return steam train journey to historic Grandchester Station. Departing at 9.30am on Sunday, December 11, from the Workshops Rail Museum platform, enjoy the two and a half hour journey through scenic countryside.

Bookings are essential.

Christmas Lights Tours

The stunning light and decoration displays of the annual Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition help to bring the festive season alive and add a touch of magic to the city in the lead-up to Christmas.

View a selection of the best displays from the 2016 competition from the comfort of an air-conditioned coach on December 13, 14 and 15 from 7pm-9.30pm.

Tours include commentary from one of our friendly guides and a light supper. Bookings essential.

Twilight Markets

Get some last-minute shopping done at the Museum Twilight Markets on Friday, December 16.

The markets will be held at the Workshops Rail Museum from 5pm-9pm.

Seniors' Christmas Concert

IPSWICH City Council Seniors Concert Group presents Twas The Night Before Christmas at Ipswich Civic Centre. The show will begin at 10am and 1.30pm on Wednesday, December 7. Relive a Christmas Eve soiree from Ipswich's past - a family get together with visiting relatives, neighbours and the local carolers. A sing-along around the piano and the reverie of Christmases gone by.

Enjoy classic Christmas carols including O Holy Night, Joy To The World, Mary's Child, The Holy City, and many more favourites.

Bring your Christmas spirit and enjoy the music and the fun of this Christmas concert and sing along.