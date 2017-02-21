Top 12 reasons Costco should pick Ipswich over Logan

THE battle for Costco between Ipswich and Logan is nothing new, but as the retail giant continues courting both councils Ipswich is stepping up its pitch.

Ipswich City Council Mayor Paul Pisasale says his council is still talks with Costco which is searching for a new site in south-east Queensland, although there's still no concrete commitment.

He says Ipswich is the perfect place for the retail giant to call home with a growing population and plenty of sites for the bulk-discount store to choose from.

As the decision makers continue to mull over their choices, Cr Pisasale has put forward a list of reasons why Costco should choose Ipswich over Logan.

The 12 reasons Costco should pick us

1. We're popular: Ipswich's population growth is double that of Logan with Ipswich at 4.2% compared to Logan's 2.2%.

2. We're young: The average age in Ipswich is 32 compared to 47 in Logan, and the city is largely full of families.

Harmony Bedford, 5 and Harley Bedford, 4, at Mayor Paul Pisasale's Carols by Candlelight. Inga Williams

3. We're smart: Ipswich is a member of the World Intelligent Communities and ranked in the Top 7 twice in 2015 and 2017 - a feat no other Australian city has achieved.

4. We're connected to our neighbours: Ipswich is within an hour drive of Brisbane which would give Costco, or any major retailer, access to 1.9 million people close by.

That figure is expected to grow to 2.7 million by 2036. Ipswich is central to three major airports at Brisbane, Gold Coast and Toowoomba, as well as a port and is in the middle of south-east Queensland with access to all major roads.

5. We've got land: Ipswich has High Profile serviced land available that's close to transport and amenity. The city is already home to 43% of the industrial land in south-east Queensland.

6. We've got new people all the time: Ipswich will be home to the largest defence base in the southern hemisphere with new residents arriving every week.

Female Flight Camp participants Isabella and Siobhan on a No. 37 Squadron C130 Hercules during their visit to RAAF Base Amberley. LACW Casey Gaul

7. We've got infrastructure: The Ipswich Motorway is about to undergo a major upgrade that will reduce traffic congestion. There is already less congestion on Ipswich Transport infrastructure - the Ipswich Motorway and the Warrego and Cunningham Highways when compared to the Pacific Motorway through Logan.

8. We're connected: Ipswich's NBN rollout is more advanced that other cites with greater NBN and fibre connectivity across region.

9. We've got big plans: Ipswich has been earmarked for future rail projects making it easier to get around the region.

10. We're enthusiastic: Ipswich City Council has a proactive economic development and planning department to expedite business queries.

11. We're welcoming: Ipswich is a city that is well renowned for its community pride and caring nature, and would welcome Costco with open arms.

Welcoming Babies Ceremony at the Ipswich Civic Centre 2016. Mayor Paul Pisasale with twins Grace and Lilly Pedley, 6 months. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times Inga Williams

12. We've got a reputation: The Mayor of Ipswich Paul Pisasale is known nationally as a man who gets things done and supports businesses.

He has also been invited to join many international boards because of his experience and proactive approach to development and care of the community.