Top 10 things to entertain families this weekend

Local author showcase - Frances Whiting

Saturday, November 2 from 9.30-10.30am at the Springfield Central Library, corner of Sirius Dr and Main St, Springfield.

AUTHOR and award-winning columnist Frances Whiting will share an insight into her latest book, The Best Kind of Beautiful, a warm-hearted novel about music, grief, gardens, love and family. Book sales and signing available.

Rush Hour gig

Saturday, November 2 from 9pm-1am at Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey St, Ipswich.

RELIVE some of your favourite one hit wonders from the '80s and '90s. It is free to attend.

Lifeline Bookfest

Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3 from 9am-4pm at 128 Briggs Rd, Raceview.

THOUSANDS of quality pre-loved books will be up for sale, with prices as low as $1. Entry is free.

Riverlink Market Zone

Sunday, November 3 from 8-1pm at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

THERE will be a selection of unique crafts and stalls including fresh produce. There will also be a jumping castle and face painting for the kids. It is free to attend.

Summer Sundays

Sunday, November 3 from 12-7pm at the Orion Hotel, Orion Springfield Central.

ENJOY an afternoon of live music and good food and drinks. It is free to attend.

Sensory Screening - Abominable

Sunday, November 3 from 10am-1pm at Limelight Cinemas.

THESE sessions aim to include everyone in the memory making making experience of going to the movies. The lights are dimmed, the sound lowered to help children feel more comfortable in the theatre. To book, log onto www.limelightcinemas.com.au.

Ipswich Showplace Markets

Sunday, November 3 from 6-11.30am at the Ipswich Showgrounds, 81 Warwick Rd, Ipswich.

BROWSE through the many market stalls on your Sunday morning outing. Entry is free but a gold coin donation is appreciated, with proceeds supporting the society.

Ipswich Solo Drumming Championships

From 10am-3pm at the City of Ipswich Pipe Band Hall, Limestone Park, 42 Chermside Rd, Ipswich.

HOSTED by the City of Ipswich Pipe Band, the day showcases the talent of its members.

Sideshow Alley Launch

Sunday, November 3 from 10.30am at Chapters Book Shop, Cafe and Wine Bar, Karalee Shopping Village, Junction Rd, Karalee.

MEET a number of emerging and established authors who have collaborated to write a new book titled Sideshow Alley.

Dot Mandala Christmas

Saturday, November 3 from 10am-1pm at the Trevallan Lifestyle Centre, 77 Fernvale Rd, Brassall.

DECORATE a Christmas bauble or four cards. It costs $75 per person and all materials are supplied. Log onto www.trevallan.com for more information.