Top 10 jobs going in Ipswich right now

Costco Fuel, Ipswich are seeking gas attendants - it might be a good way into the store.

Costco Fuel, Ipswich are seeking gas attendants - it might be a good way into the store. Cordell Richardson

ACCORDING to jobs portal Seek there are more than 12,000 jobs on offer in the greater Ipswich region.

For those just starting out, or those looking for a career change, here are ten cracker jobs available right now.

1. Business administration trainee

Ready to start your career? This one might be the move for you. A professional accounting firm here in Ipswich is looking to take on a business admin trainee for the next year.

Trainees will learn about data entry, information management, customer service, spreadsheeting and general clerical duties.

For more info, click here.

2. Personal Trainer at Goodlife Ipswich

Qualified or not, Goodlife are keen to hear from you. The national gym are looking for staff who are passionate about creating relationships to achieve results.

The job will also include a stack of fitness training as well as sales, lead generation and business management.

For more info, click here.

3. Furniture Salesperson at Harvey Norman

Ever fancied hanging out with all the electronics you can poke a stick at? Harvey Norman Booval are looking for staff to sell across a massive variety of products including furniture, bedding, flooring, bathrooms, kitchens, electrical goods and small appliances, and technology and entertainment.

They have a commission based structure and career progression options.

For more info, click here.

4. Travel Consultant at Hello World

Regular office hours, commission and travel! What's not to like about a job with Helloworld Travel Redbank. Hours are great with 9am-5pm hours Monday to Friday, and 9am-12pm on Saturday.

The role will be reporting to the office manager and suit someone who is customer service focused with a passion for travel.

For more info, click here.

5. Future leader at City Beach

Let's face it, those retail jobs can get a bit stuffy being on the floor, so why not upskill. City Beach are offering six week programs that include management, handling KPIs, loss prevention, team development, wage control, visual merchandising, and most importantly, sales.

They have jobs at Browns Plains, Springfield and Ipswich stores.

For more info, click here.

6. Gas Station Attendant at Costco Ipswich

Rostered work including early starts and late evenings this job will require people to inspect pumps and equipment, educate members on how to use the pumps, monitor traffic flow and enforce safety regulations.

Attendants will also tick off on monitoring fuel fuel deliveries, ensuring safety precautions, and completing documentation.

For more info, click here.

7. Hospitality Officer at Workshops Rail Museum

Paying well above award at almost $27 an hour the Queensland Government is seeking two casual cafe workers for the Workshops Railway Museum. They are looking for individuals wanting to make a difference and who relish the chance to deliver a high-quality customer service and are willing to pitch-in when required.

Different levels are available and positions may require weekend and evening shifts.

For more info, click here.

8. Motorcycle Sales Person at Top Gun Motorcycles.

A bit of a revhead? Put it to good use, help one of the state's most successful dealerships put smiles on customers' faces and get them on two wheels. The sales person will work across a mutli-franchise dealership, including Honda and Yamaha on a five day working week.

There is progression to management for the right people.

For more info, click here.

9. Manufacturing Coordinator at Asahi

This one might take a bit of experience but who doesn't want to work with beer! The coordinator will manage all aspects of production across the PET line, lead the team and driving continuous improvement.

Coordinators are expected to manage, motivate and develop team members in line with business strategy, targets and values.

For more info, click here.

10. Communications Officer at New Hope Group

Getting on board with the resources sector is profitable, and what better way to put that communications degree to use. Working with one of Australia's top 200 ASX listed companies will require the applicant to work across three sites and provide internal communications for the mining company.

The officer will need experience in Adobe as well as content management systems for communications.

For more info, click here.