10 jobs available in Ipswich right now

ACCORDING to jobs portal Seek there are more than 12,000 jobs on offer in the greater Ipswich region.

For those just starting out, or those looking for a career change, here are 10 jobs available right now.

Administration Assistant, full-time (fixed term until June 2020)

Integrated Family and Youth Service (IFYS), which delivers a range of specialist support and intervention programs for children, young people and families, has an exciting opportunity for an Administration Assistant in Ipswich.

To apply for this job go to ifyscareers.com and enter ref code: 4770737.

Applications close 22 July.

Or click here for more details

General Hand, casual position (shift work)

Kalfresh's vegetable packing facility in Kalbar has vacancies for General Hands.

Applicants require a driver's licence and car for transport to and from shifts as there is no public transport available.

Please submit resume to info@kalfresh.com.au

Or click here for more details

Veteran Services Officer, full-time

The Ipswich branch of RSL Queensland has a vacancy for a Veteran Services Officer, Wellbeing.

The successful candidate will provide advice and assistance to members, their families and the military community in relation to a wide range matters.

Applications will close for this role COB 11th July, 2019.

Click here for more details

Or Email: odette.brimblecombe@rslqld.org

Team Members

Boost Juice, the Australian retail outlet that specialises in selling fruit juice and smoothies, is looking for fun, energetic and enthusiastic go-getters - Team Members - to work at its Redbank Plaza store.

Or click here for more details

Please note only successful candidates will be contacted.

Merchandiser, casual position (approx 10/12 hrs per week per week)

Pohlmans Nursery, a leading production nursery, requires the services of a Casual Stock Merchandiser to work within major retail outlets in the West Ipswich area.

Comprehensive training will be provided.

Role to commence August.

Please note - only applicants shortlisted for an interview will be contacted.

Email: careers@pohlmans.com.au

Or click here for more details

Clinical Care Coordinator, full-time (permanent)

Aftercare, the National mental health charity, is seeking a Clinical Care Coordinator for the Ipswich area.

The ideal candidate will be able to deliver high quality evidence based clinical care as a member of the multidisciplinary team to achieve better health outcomes for adults aged 18-65

Or click here for more details

Land Sales Consultant, starting early August

Oliver Hume Real Estate Group has an excellent opportunity available for an experienced Land Sales Consultant to join the sales team in Queensland.

The opportunity is based at a land estate in South Ripley.

Or click here for more details

Maintenance Assistant, full-time (38 hrs)

Costco Wholesale Ipswich is looking for a Maintenance Assistant to provide cleaning services and general maintenance of warehouse and grounds.

The role includes weekend work between the hours of 5am-11pm.

Or click here for more details

Sales Consultant | Retail Assistant and Bicycle Mechanic

99 Bikes, Australia's largest bicycle retailer, is seeking a professional bicycle mechanic and a sales consultant to join its team in Ipswich.

If you thrive in a fast-paced sales environment and are looking for a long-term career then apply now.

Or click here for more details on these jobs

Parts Interpreter, full-time

Boettcher Motors Group requires an experienced automotive parts interpreter.

The company require someone who is punctual, reliable and can work in a team environment.

Queensland driver's licence required.

All enquiries to dlang@iboettcher.com.au

Or click here for more details