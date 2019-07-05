REVEALED: Ipswich's top 10 favourite hair dressing salons

Who will come out on top?

Who will come out on top? Luka Kauzlaric

LATEST: The numbers are in and they were very revealing, with more than 90 hair dressers nominated there were some clear favourites among Ipswich salons.

Here are the top ten (in no particular order) and what you said about them before we reveal Ipswich's favourite hair dressing salon!

Violet Brown Mobile Makeover

Violet brown. Karyn and her lovely staff. They do a wonderful job and are so warm and welcoming.

The Hairport Yamanto

Madi at hairport Yamanto ! I'm the pickiest person in the world when it comes to my hair, even made a hair dresser almost cry when I was 13. I can get in the chair with Madi and not even have to check or look at what she's doing because I trust her completely and I've got to such a beautiful blonde now because of her !

His + Her SALON/BARBER

His + Her - they're the best!

Benjamin Peters BPHD

Benjamin Peters hands down the best hair dresser in ipswich, you will feel and look like a million dollars, he's very knowledgeable, listens to what you want and works his magic, he's also very reasonable with his prices.

MJ's Hair Beauty Barber

Tayla @ Mj's!

Wouldn't let anyone else touch my hair!

https://www.facebook.com/mjshairandbeautyyamanto/

She Bangs Hair

She Bangs hair. They are amazing hairdressers and such beautiful people

She Bangs Hair all the girls are amazing talented and actually listen to what you want 💕Tamika does out of this world colours

Peak-A-Do House Of Hair Beauty & Nails Peak A Do on Moffat st.

Those ladies are awesome. I've never been so satisfied with a salon before.

The Pavilion, Rosewood

The Pavilion in Rosewood. They manage to make even my difficult hair look great - and not like an old lady's.

Fuze Hair & Beauty

Fuze Hair And Beauty is a wonderful independent business. The ladies are all lovely

Underground Hair Culture

Underground hair culture, Bianca is amazing. She is the most talented hairdresser I have ever been too. Totally recommend her to everyone I meet. Never go anywhere else. She is worth every penny.

EARLIER: HAIR is a personal thing, and so is finding the right hairdresser.

Since beginning the search for Ipswich's favourite salon, the QT has been inundated and had almost 100 nominations.

Close to 1000 people nominated their favourite hair whiz, with many passionate locals tagging their hair specialist.

Last year Morrow & Co. Hair was named the favourite. The salon received more than 120 votes, with many customers sharing their wonderful experiences.

The business opened at 176 Glebe Rd, Booval, in 2016 but owner Amy Morrow had been practising for almost 17 years.

Ms Morrow was thrilled with the win, and shortly after hung up hair scissors, passing the blow-dryer to Tamika Struthers, who renamed the salon She Bangs Hair.

SCROLL DOWN TO VOTE →

Voting closes Thursday night and the winner will be revealed on Friday.

Reader poll What is your favourite Ipswich hair dressing salon? This poll ended on 04 July 2019. Current Results Unique PHD 0% Mikkaa’s Magic Hair 2% Voice Hair and Beauty 1% Violet Brown Mobile Makeover 5% Nzuri Hair Design and Beauty 1% Zep Hair 0% EL-ZEE HAIR CREATIONS 0% Silkstone Hair 0% Diamond Cut 0% Xela Mobile Hair and Beauty 0% Glenda’s Hair Studio 0% Unicorn Hair Creation 1% She Bangs Hair 5% The Hairport Yamanto 3% Fringe Benefits 0% Supercuts Booval 0% Hair by Ari 0% MJ's Hair Beauty Barber 5% Cribb St Barber and Rose Gold Beauty 0% His + Her SALON/BARBER 2% Encore Hair & Beauty 0% All About Hair and Beauty with Extensions Raceview 0% Shear Indulgence Hair 0% StudioM Hair Design 0% Jacwin Hair Designs 0% Ali for Hair Design 0% Rob-Elle Hair Designers 1% TEASE hair beauty tanning STUDIO 0% Price Attack, Redbank Plaza 0% Peak-A-Do House Of Hair Beauty & Nails 3% The Pavilion, Rosewood 2% Studio Fifteen Hair Design 0% At Your Leisure Haircuts 0% Fuze Hair & Beauty 2% Underground Hair Culture 2% Benjamin Peters BPHD 12% Hairpare 0% Gee’s Hair Design 0% Chipper Hair Springfield 0% Encore Hair and Beauty 0% Bella Boutique 1% Top Notch Hair 0% Julie's Glitz and Glamour 0% All About Hair & Beauty 0% Country Edge Hair & Beauty 0% Vanity Hair 0% Giggles Hair 1% Zeniki 8% Rustic Locks 4% Hairstyles by Em 0% Element Hair Lounge 0% Risque Hair and Beauty 0% NVUS Hair and Beauty 0% Studio 90210 0% Hair by Rebecca 0% Sass and Dyed 0% Prana Hair 0% Lu Hair with Extensions 0% Wicked Hair 0% Lily Me Red 1% Diamond Dames 0% Wow Hair and Beauty 0% Mirrin Hair, Springfield Lakes 0% Studio 58, Camira 0% Madison Hair Designs 0% Karalee Hair 3% Shedding Hair 0% Razor Maids 0% Vicki’s Place 0% Samaky Hair Design 0% Stylz at Amz 0% Mwah Hair Designers 1% Lavender Blush 0% GHxD 0% B’s Salon and Barber Shop 0% Plume Hair 0% Bohemia Hair Lounge 0% SMK Hair Design 0% CLJ Hair 0% Mairs Hair Mobile Hairdressing 0% Ambience Hair and Beauty 0% Wild Halo 0% Proudlocks Hairdressing 4% Free Spirit Hair 0% Salon Serenity 0% Gaye’s Hair Fashion 3% APAR Hair and Beauty 0% Stefan’s, Springfield 0% Amber’s Hair Artistry 0% Dwayne Hill’s Hair 0% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

She Bangs hair. They are amazing hairdressers and such beautiful people