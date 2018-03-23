Top 10 businesses for sale in Ipswich right now

Brodies North Ipswich $249,000 + SAV

Located in North Ipswich next to the new Coles Shell and opposite 7-Eleven, this is now a busy hub close to schools and Riverlink, with a brand that remains very popular with locals.

Temple Fitness Booval $29,000 + SAV & Chattels

Located upstairs in Booval Fair, this location has housed several gym franchises over the years, with a good space in a great location.

Red Rooster Riverlink $297,000 + SAV

Right in the heart of the food court, this franchise is now up for grabs to a local who will find it a busy little store.

Coffee Anda Woodend $220,000 WIWO

Located next to schools and the Aspire Apartments, this is a great location in a classic Ipswich building that is bike and doggie friendly.

Birdies North Ipswich $245,000 + SAV

When Brodies moved out of the location next to the roundabout near Riverlink, it soon became Birdies and has continued to pump out chicken and chips for locals.

Snooze Booval $400,000-plus

Located right next to Harvey Norman on the old Bunnings site, here's your chance to own a store that specialises in helping people get 40 winks.

The Cheesecake Shop Booval $731,300 Neg +SAV

Located at Booval Fair, the Cheesecake Shop brand continues to expand across the nation, as anyone with a sweet tooth will tell you. A new owner with a passion for desserts is wanted.

Dusty's Ipswich CBD $170,000 + SAV

Located in the building that used to be Stumps, Dusty's specialises in American food and is a popular spot for Top of Town workers after work.

Pizza Hut Rosewood $210,000 + SAV

Who doesn't love pizza? Here's your chance to own one of the most famous pizza brands in the heart of Rosewood.

Cold Rock Springfield $296,000 + SAV

With the ice cream business growing in Australia around 3 per cent every year, it's a category that isn't just for kids. Here's your chance to get your hands cold and get mashing those sweet treats together.

Source: Seekbusiness.com.au