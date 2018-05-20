Toowoomba’s Alyssa Azar conquers Mt Everest for second time

Alyssa Azar, from Toowomba, has reached the summit of Mt Everest again.

YOUNG Queenslander Alyssa Azar has conquered Mount Everest for the second time in two years.

The 21-year-old adventurer from Toowoomba made history yesterday as the youngest woman - and the youngest Australian - to ever make it to the world's highest summit twice.

Her friends broke the news on Alyssa's Facebook page.

Her first ascent was almost two years ago to the day, on May 21, 2016, from the Nepalese side of the mountain.

The route she took this time was considered to be more challenging.

Her father Glenn Razor-Azar posted:

In a previous post 22 hours earlier, Mr Azar reported that Alyssa had reached Camp 3 at 8300m above sea level.