Locals split over Tully's 'Brett Forte Way' proposal

Tom Gillespie
| 10th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Acting Ipswich Mayor Paul Tully.
Acting Ipswich Mayor Paul Tully. Contributed

A CALL to name the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing after Senior Constable Brett Forte, the police officer shot and killed last week, has divided residents.

Acting Ipswich Mayor Paul Tully took to social media to voice his thoughts on the matter on Thursday morning, less than a day after Snr Const Forte's funeral.

 

 

"The Queensland Government should name the Second Toowoomba Range crossing "Brett Forte Way" as a permanent reminder of a brave police hero," he tweeted.

The comments have split readers of The Chronicle, who said while Snr Const Forte deserved respect, there were more suitable candidates.

 

"I would prefer for it to be named after a local legend who donates for the better for others like Clive Berghofer, as (a mark) of respect for all he has done for Toowoomba and elsewhere," Maree Oberhardt said on Facebook.

But other readers thought honouring Snr Const Forte in this way was appropriate.

"Brett should be remembered to explain to children why this name was used for the bypass. He shouldn't be forgotten in just a couple of months," Rob Hack wrote.

Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio said any naming of major infrastructure would be done by the State Government.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  brett forte paul tully second range crossing toowoomba

