Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
News

Toowoomba plumbing business goes into liquidation

Matthew Newton
by
19th Jun 2019 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA plumbing business has gone into liquidation owing tens of thousands of dollars to employees and creditors.

Andreas Brothers - Plumbers Pty Ltd, trading as Plumbers Today, was placed into liquidation on June 10 with Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants' Adam Ward appointed as liquidator.

According to a report on company activities and property lodged by company director Matthew Peter Andreas, more than $37,000 was owed to two employees, while roughly $92,000 was owed to the company's creditors.

A summary of the company's outstanding invoices showed debts owed to Plumbers Today in the order of $75,000 by more than 100 different people and entities.

The report also showed the company owns $22,300 of vehicles.

The company's Toowoomba landline has been disconnected.

More Stories

andreas brothers plumbers today toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    School kids determined to save the world one drop at a time

    premium_icon School kids determined to save the world one drop at a time

    Technology As part of the program students can analyse real-time data in the classroom and learn about the importance of water conservation.

    • 19th Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    Family's heartfelt appeal to government: 'Let us stay'

    premium_icon Family's heartfelt appeal to government: 'Let us stay'

    News The family are fearful they will be killed if they are sent home.

    Pioneering libraries a focus of council's budget

    premium_icon Pioneering libraries a focus of council's budget

    Council News Library membership had increased 42 per cent since July 2018.

    Lime can't explain fleet of scooters rolling into Ipswich

    premium_icon Lime can't explain fleet of scooters rolling into Ipswich

    News More sightings of the bright green scooters have been reported.