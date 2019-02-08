Toowoomba mum recounts daughter's 'shocking' encounter

A Perth couple is facing dozens of charges relating to a child sex ring, including the alleged abuse of their own children.

A Perth couple is facing dozens of charges relating to a child sex ring, including the alleged abuse of their own children.

A MOTHER'S warning to Toowoomba parents after a man approached her six-year-old daughter at Toowoomba Plaza on Wednesday afternoon has gone viral on social media.

Sarah Lollback said she was leaving Toowoomba Plaza about 4.45pm when she and her daughter encountered the man.

While sitting in his car in the carpark, the man wound down his window and began speaking to her daughter, she said.

"He started saying hi beautiful, hi sis, do you want to hop in the car with me?" Mrs Lollback said.

"I was just in shock. I didn't know what to do. I just wanted to hurry up and get in the car."

Mrs Lollback got her daughter in her car and as they were leaving, drove past the man, who was still parked in the carpark.

She said that as she drove past, the man pointed two of his fingers to his eyes and then pointed at her daughter.

"I wasn't game enough to go straight home. I went straight to the police station and reported it."

Later, Mrs Lollback took to social media, writing: "This is a warning to all parents".

"I was at Kmart plaza walking back to the car with my 6-year-old at 4.45pm when a man approached my daughter and told her to get in the car."

"I told her to keep walking. I was right beside her when it happened… please be aware."

Mrs Lollback described the car as a "yellow Toyota". It is believed to be a C-HR wagon.

The post detailing the incident has been shared more than 1200 times.

Mrs Lollback said she made the post on Facebook so that other parents were aware of what was happening.

She said the response from the community was incredible.

"It's good that the community is out to help. It's great that they're willing to help and try and keep our kids safe."

The Chronicle understands Toowoomba Plaza is reviewing CCTV footage and liaising with police over the incident.