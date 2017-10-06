Man facing 77 rape, torture, bestiality charges

Peter started in 1976 as apprentice typesetter/comp and has 32 years with The Chronicle in three stints (in between working/holidays in UK/Europe, Brisbane and Melbourne). Entered editorial from comp room in 1996.

A 46-YEAR-OLD man charged with 77 predominantly child sex and assault offences has appeared before a Toowoomba court.

The charges listed on the Toowoomba Magistrates Court call-over list included seven counts of rape and one of attempted rape, 21 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12, one count each of torture, deprivation of liberty, attempted bestiality and animal cruelty, 20 of assault occasioning bodily harm, 21 of common assault and three other charges of a sexual nature.

Police will allege the incidents occurred in various places mainly in the Lockyer Valley between 2004 and 2012.

Although no specific details of the allegations were aired in court during the man's brief appearance, police will allege the incidents involved three female complainants.

The accused man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sat quietly in court at the bar table beside his solicitor John Davis of Toowoomba legal firm MacDonald Law who asked for an adjournment.

Mr Davis told the court he had received a police brief of evidence relating to the initial charges against his client but he would need another adjournment while an additional brief was provided for fresh charges.

The accused, who remains on bail with strict conditions, was not required to enter any pleas to the charges and the case will ultimately have to go up before the District Court.

After the brief mention of the matters, the accused left the court in the company of a woman and younger man who had been observing the proceedings from the public gallery.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark enlarged the accused man's bail and adjourned all charges for committal mention back in the same court on November 29.