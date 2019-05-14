Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man had been accessing child pornography on various electronic devices.
The man had been accessing child pornography on various electronic devices. David Stuart
News

Toowoomba man avoids jail on child pornography

Peter Hardwick
by
14th May 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA man caught with the worst category of child pornography images has been spared jail time and sentenced to a wholly suspended jail term and probation.

Scott David White, 26, pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child exploitation material and to using a carriage service to access child exploitation material.

Crown prosecutor Paul Bannister told Toowoomba District Court, a police search of White's Toowoomba home in August last year had found six electronic devices including mobile phone, laptop computer and tablets that had been used to access the child pornography.

Of the 400 or so images, a small number had been of the most serious category of such material, he said.

"This type of offending is not victimless," Mr Bannister said, referring to the children filmed or photographed in the images.

The court heard White had since sought psychological treatment and a letter from his treating psychologist was tended to the court along with six personal references including one from his de-facto partner who was present in court supporting him.

Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien acknowledged White had voluntarily taken steps toward his own rehabilitation but said the offending was very serious.

"Anyone who accesses this material is playing a role in the exploitation of children somewhere," he said.

He sentenced White to 18 months in jail but suspended the term immediately for three years.

White was also placed on the maximum three years probation and a three-year good behaviour bond.

More Stories

chief judge kerry o'brien child exploitation material district court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Why you shouldn't be stressed about 2019 NAPLAN testing

    premium_icon Why you shouldn't be stressed about 2019 NAPLAN testing

    News More than 260,000 Queensland kids will be tested this week

    Truckies, posties target 'high risk drivers' to cut crashes

    premium_icon Truckies, posties target 'high risk drivers' to cut crashes

    Technology "This is an important partnership to end road trauma”

    Graduating captain's delight as Wests surge ahead

    premium_icon Graduating captain's delight as Wests surge ahead

    Hockey Defending premiers even stronger this season

    • 14th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Hearty local brewers catch Ipswich in a can

    premium_icon Hearty local brewers catch Ipswich in a can

    Business Top selling tap beers now in a can