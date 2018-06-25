Toowoomba, Ipswich picked for $2.71m foster care trial

Toowoomba and Ipswich will be part of the new trial.

Toowoomba and Ipswich will be part of the new trial.

TOOWOOMBA and Ipswich have been picked to host a $2.71 million foster care trial to help treat some of the state's most challenging children in care.

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the two-year intensive support trial based on a highly successful overseas model aimed to help children under 12 overcome trauma to give them a brighter future.

"These specialist carers will care for children with complex or extreme needs," Ms Farmer said.

"Their behaviour often makes it difficult for them to live in a family-based care setting.

"For example, the children may have outbursts of aggressive or violent behaviour.

"Or they may find it hard to make and keep friendships with other children and are often disengaged from school and community connections because of it."

The trial will be conducted by OzChild, a specialist organisation with experience implementing the program.

"OzChild began recruitment last month for at least 10 carers living within an hour radius of Toowoomba and Ipswich," Ms Farmer said.

"All children, no matter the challenges they face, deserve the same opportunity that we would want for our own."