Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

Toowoomba Football League replay: Willowburn vs USQ FC

15th Sep 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

We livestreamed all four senior grand finals where Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoped to secure a premiership hat-trick.

Just click on the play button on the video above to catch up on all the action from Toowoomba's Clive Berghofer Stadium on Sunday.

Toowoomba Football League grand finals: 

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.
11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.
1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.
3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.

More Stories

clive berghofer stadium toowoomba football league usq fc willowburn
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Pisasale to stand trial for sexual assault

    premium_icon Pisasale to stand trial for sexual assault

    Crime Paul Pisasale has been committed to stand trial for sexual assault, where he is accused of “unlawfully and indecently” assaulting a woman twice.

    Wait times cut short with new CBD business

    premium_icon Wait times cut short with new CBD business

    Business The Barber Suite opened on September 7

    Queensland Times' most read: Last week's top 5 stories

    Queensland Times' most read: Last week's top 5 stories

    News Here are five of our top stories from last week

    Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    premium_icon Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    News More than 60 lives lost in the the water in Queensland