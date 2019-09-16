Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

Toowoomba Football League replay: Warwick Wolves v St Albans

15th Sep 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

We livestreamed all four senior grand finals where Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoped to secure a premiership hat-trick.

Just click on the play button on the video above to catch up on all the action from Toowoomba's Clive Berghofer Stadium on Sunday.

Toowoomba Football League grand finals: 

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.
11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.
1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.
3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.

More Stories

clive berghofer stadium conference men st albans man toowoomba football league warwick wolves
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Pisasale to stand trial for sexual assault

    premium_icon Pisasale to stand trial for sexual assault

    Crime Paul Pisasale has been committed to stand trial for sexual assault, where he is accused of “unlawfully and indecently” assaulting a woman twice.

    Wait times cut short with new CBD business

    premium_icon Wait times cut short with new CBD business

    Business The Barber Suite opened on September 7

    Queensland Times' most read: Last week's top 5 stories

    Queensland Times' most read: Last week's top 5 stories

    News Here are five of our top stories from last week

    Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    premium_icon Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    News More than 60 lives lost in the the water in Queensland